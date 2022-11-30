 Skip to main content
Conservation grant allows for some reimbursement for approved property management

Presentation Friday will give more info to watershed property owners

Residents and property owners in the Eastaboga Creek Watershed in Talladega and Calhoun counties will be eligible for partial reimbursement for implementing a variety of conservation practices.

According to Talladega County Extension Coordinator Henry Dorough, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has announced a $165,000 conservation grant, and has two years to spend the money. Dorough and Jennifer Hudson addressed the Talladega County Commission Monday evening.