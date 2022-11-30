Conservation grant allows for some reimbursement for approved property management

Residents and property owners in the Eastaboga Creek Watershed in Talladega and Calhoun counties will be eligible for partial reimbursement for implementing a variety of conservation practices.
According to Talladega County Extension Coordinator Henry Dorough, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has announced a $165,000 conservation grant, and has two years to spend the money. Dorough and Jennifer Hudson addressed the Talladega County Commission Monday evening.
Simply put, if the landowner installs one of the included projects to ADEM specifications, they are eligible for 75 percent reimbursement.
Available practices include critical area planting, fencing, riparian buffer, filter strips, pasture planning, pipelines, heavy area use protection, streambank protection and troughs or tanks. Property owners in the area will also be able to take a one-hour class on septic tank management and be eligible for $300 off the cost of having their tanks pumped, if necessary.
More information will be presented Friday, Dec. 2, at the Brecon Recreation Center on Horne Drive in Talladega from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
The presentation is sponsored by the Choccolocco Creek Watershed, Jacksonville State University, the city of Talladega, Colonial Pipeline and Keep Alabama Beautiful.
Presentations in other parts of the area will be announced later.