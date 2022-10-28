 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concerns about Halloween candy? Talladega County Drug Task Force ready to help

AIDB trick or treat 2 tw.jpg

Students from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind donned their capes, cowls, whiskers and skulls to celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating at the Talladega County Courthouse on Tuesday. 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore announced that deputies and agents with Talladega County Drug Task Force would be set up at all county high school campuses Monday night to screen goodies picked up by county residents out trick or treating.

The deputies will be on the campuses starting at about 7 p.m. and will stick around until 9 or 10 p.m. or until all the candy has been searched.