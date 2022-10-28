Concerns about Halloween candy? Talladega County Drug Task Force ready to help

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore announced that deputies and agents with Talladega County Drug Task Force would be set up at all county high school campuses Monday night to screen goodies picked up by county residents out trick or treating.
The deputies will be on the campuses starting at about 7 p.m. and will stick around until 9 or 10 p.m. or until all the candy has been searched.
“You’re starting to hear more about things like people putting Frentanyl in Skittles or other multicolored candies. We haven’t seen anything like that here, but we want to make sure to help keep our kids safe and avoid tampering with candy.”
Kilgore also encourages people to take their kids to trunk or treat events and to go trick-or-treating at the homes of family and friends.
Although several businesses and churches will be hosting trunk or treat events Saturday night, Kilgore said the deputies will only be out Monday, actual Halloween night.