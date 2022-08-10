Compromise settlement leads to dismissal of McCoy's appeal to Civil Service Board

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police Captain John McCoy and City Manager Seddrick Hill apparently settled their differences Wednesday, just a few hours before the Talladega Civil Service Board was scheduled to hold a preliminary hearing based on McCoy’s complaint.
McCoy had been on paid administrative leave for nearly six weeks, pending an investigation into abuse of power during his time as acting chief of police. Hill had denied previous appeals by McCoy, stating that the administrative leave did not qualify as a disciplinary action, since it was necessary to conduct an investigation. McCoy argued that the fact that he was deprived of an office, keys to City Hall, a city vehicle and a city email account during the investigation did, in fact, amount to a disciplinary action. He also said that he had been denied due process because he was not given an opportunity to defend himself before discipline was imposed. Hill argued that no discipline had been imposed.
Had the CSB decided to hear the facts of the case, some of these issues might (or might not have) been resolved. But the board was presented with a copy of a compromise settlement agreement, dismissal of appeal and general release of claims Wednesday.
The document states that McCoy is to be reinstated as captain of the patrol division, effective Aug. 15 in exchange for dismissing his appeal. The city agreed to cease investigation of any allegations of abuse of power by McCoy before Wednesday.
The document also says that both parties release each other from any liability or claims arising from McCoy being placed on leave with pay or any abuse of power alleged against McCoy when he was interim chief. Both sides also acknowledged that neither side was admitting any wrongdoing in the agreement.
At the request of both parties, the board voted 4-0 to dismiss the appeal. Board member Victor Wilson was not present Wednesday.
According to a letter from Hill to McCoy in late June informing him of the paid leave, Hill cited two incidents that sparked the investigation. The first stemmed from an excessive force complaint filed against a patrol officer and his supervisor during a misdemeanor arrest. The supervisor in question was allegedly assigned by McCoy to provide security at a city council meeting where a family member of the person arrested had asked to address the council regarding the incident. Hill said this amounted to intimidation of a citizen, which was not acceptable.
The second incident is somewhat less clear. In it, McCoy is accused of telling a city staff member that they were about to be served with termination papers. How this is a violation of the city’s rules and regulations and/or a possible abuse of power is not at all clear.
Wednesday was also the board’s regular meeting date, and the board took up several other items after the dismissal of the McCoy complaint. The board:
—Heard from Human Resources Director Tana Faulkner that it was not city policy to call job applicants back if they did not meet the basic qualification laid in the description of the job they were applying for.
—Asked board attorney Mark Owsley to write a letter to the city asking that some corrections be made to an ordinance that was meant to combine two positions in the water department into one and to abolish the two old positions. As approved by the council, the ordinance abolishes only one of the two positions, and contains a superfluous reference to the city’s public information officer, presumably from a previous job description.
—Voted to keep the current officers, specifical Paul Chatman as chair, Wilson as vice chair and Will Twyman as secretary/treasurer.
—Authorized Owsley to write a letter requesting information on all city employees currently serving in interim positions, and discussed requesting possible limits placed on interim appointments. Faulkner said a job is not automatically advertised when it becomes vacant; the advertising and testing process does not begin until the department head and the city manager have approved filling the position.
—Authorized a letter requesting a list of all city positions that do not require testing to fill. Faulkner and Public Works Director Karen Phillips said these would be labor/maintenance positions in the public works, water and community appearance department, and two positions in the city manager’s office.
—Heard Faulkner say that she was in the process of rewriting the city employee handbook, but it was a slow process since she did not have an assistant.