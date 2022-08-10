 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Compromise settlement leads to dismissal of McCoy's appeal to Civil Service Board

John McCoy.png

John McCoy

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police Captain John McCoy and City Manager Seddrick Hill apparently settled their differences Wednesday, just a few hours before the Talladega Civil Service Board was scheduled to hold a preliminary hearing based on McCoy’s complaint.

McCoy had been on paid administrative leave for nearly six weeks, pending an investigation into abuse of power during his time as acting chief of police. Hill had denied previous appeals by McCoy, stating that the administrative leave did not qualify as a disciplinary action, since it was necessary to conduct an investigation. McCoy argued that the fact that he was deprived of an office, keys to City Hall, a city vehicle and a city email account during the investigation did, in fact, amount to a disciplinary action. He also said that he had been denied due process because he was not given an opportunity to defend himself before discipline was imposed. Hill argued that no discipline had been imposed.