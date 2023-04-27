Complex efforts to obtain Eden property ongoing

Pell City officials will continue efforts to obtain property in the Eden area to add a new lift station for its sewer service, though the process has become more complicated than it was initially expected to be.
The city has been in the process of obtaining the same piece of property, but a series of unexpected events has hampered the process.
With an apparent understanding with the prior property owners to proceed with the plan, those owners died, leaving the property with a reverse mortgage in place and heirs to the property as the new owners. Since that time, the property has been put into foreclosure, which is impeding the process involved in the city receiving the property. The foreclosure was filed March 6 of this year.
With these events taking place and changing the situation, City Attorney John Rea said the city will begin with an appraisal to determine the fair value and price for the approximate 1.1 acres it would like to secure.
Efforts to reach the current mortgage holder have been unsuccessful so far, but that process will continue, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
“We will continue to negotiate on this,” he said.
IT service provider changes
The council also approved making a change in its information technology service provider, and enter a contract with VC3, an IT services and consulting company based in Columbia, S.C.
The company will provide for daily operations for the city, along with security and system safety, and emergency needs.
Muenger said the company specializes in municipal tech systems and he, along with others on the city’s system, have worked for several months to determine what kind of features and system would best serve their needs. Upgrading backup servers and a redesign for the city’s website to increase its user ease are two of those needs identified.
Muenger also said the company has been recommended by the cities it serves.
The city will pay an increase of $730 per month to make the change, making the monthly cost $8,730 for the service.
The changeover is expected to be completed within six to eight weeks.
In other business Monday, the council:
— Agreed to update a franchise agreement with Spire Alabama Inc., formerly Alagasco. The city will receive one percent of the company’s gross sales as a franchise fee;
— Approved a second two-year appointment as municipal judge for Judge Brandi Hofford;
— Approved a bid of $30,145 from Advantage Plus Roofing to replace the roof on the city’s Senior Center;
— Approved an alcohol license application for off-premise beer and table wine sales for Quik Trip Corporation for its location at 685 Mineral Springs Road;
— Approved a final land plat for Jay and Erin Hardin for property located on Windsor Drive;
— Approved a final land plat line change for Noon Development for property located on Dr. John Haynes Drive;
— Agreed to approve a user agreement with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce for the Block Party scheduled for June 3;
— Agreed to a user agreement with Five 16 for the use of Lakeside Park to host Lakeside Live Sept. 16.