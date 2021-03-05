Complaint accuses suspended judge of behaving unprofessionally, ethics violations

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks has been suspended after a 78-page complaint was sent to the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.
The complaint alleges numerous instances of Jinks behaving unprofessionally and in violation of the cannons of judicial ethics, including inappropriate comments of a racist and sexist nature, a lengthy and sometimes profane tirade regarding a sandwich and others, including providing county owned equipment to a convicted felon that Jinks had living on his property.
The complaint also alleges that Jinks attempted to use the prestige of his office to get this particular felon a job, and that he also attempted to use his office to aid a friend who was attempting to sell a life insurance policy.
According to Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, Jinks' suspension was automatic, and measures are being taken to handle the business of the probate court until the complaint is resolved.
“I was ... notified there were a significant number of probate matters set for March 4 and March 5 that needed to proceed without interruption," Woodruff said. "I immediately notified the Legal Division of the Administrative Office of Courts for guidance relative to my role as Presiding Circuit Judge of Talladega County. In order to avoid any disruption of probate court services, I was authorized to appoint Circuit Court Judge Will Hollingsworth effective March 4, 2021, to preside over probate matters that require immediate attention. Judge Hollingsworth, acting as 'Special Probate Judge,' has presided over each scheduled proceeding in the last 48 hours.
“In consultation with the Administrative Office of Courts, the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court has now appointed several well-respected and experienced current Probate Judges from surrounding counties to serve as ‘Probate Judge(s)’ to assist the probate court effective immediately through September 30, 2021. Judge Hollingsworth has daily obligations as a Talladega County Circuit Judge, and it would not be in the best interest of either the Circuit Court or Probate Court to ask that he attempt to fulfill both roles without substantial assistance. While Judge Hollingsworth will remain in place to assist the probate court with some daily operations, Clay County Probate Judge Dianne Branch, St. Clair County Probate Judge Mike Bowling and Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd have been appointed and commissioned by Chief Justice Tom Parker to provide Talladega County with the requested and necessary manpower to conduct business without interruption. The probate court and its employees are very fortunate to have their time and expertise,” Woodruff added.
Reached for comment about the allegations in the complaint, Jinks said he had been advised by attorneys not to comment publicly.
[subhead]What’s in the complaint
The version of the complaint that is available to the public online is redacted, meaning that most full names have been reduced to initials.
The heart of the complaint is the allegation that “Judge Jinks, by his numerous comments or actions (collectively referred to as ‘demeanor’) in the probate court office or in the execution of the duties of the probate judge, i.e. in his official capacity, has exhibited grossly inappropriate demeanor that has created a difficult, unprofessional and inappropriate atmosphere during the ordinary workday in that office and has injured the judiciary.”
It goes on to allege that his “inappropriate demeanor has been primarily directed at and/or witnessed by certain employees under his supervision.” All but one of these employees are women, and the only male employee is African-American. “In addition, visitors to the probate office have also been subjected or witness to Judge Jinks inappropriate demeanor.”
The complaint accuses Jinks of “making racist and racially insensitive slurs and comments about African-Americans; making sexual and/or inappropriate comments to employees about sexual activities; watching and sharing with employees a video of women doing strip-tease, a video of a scantily clad woman provocatively dancing and/or a provocative photograph or images looking at women inappropriately; sharing sexually inappropriate anecdotes; making degrading, ridiculing comments to or about women, including the female employees; cursing and playing a video with cursing, and generally using crude, course, vular, offensive and improper language. The incidents of inappropriate demeanor charged in this complaint are not isolated incidents; they represent an ongoing pattern and practice of inappropriate demeanor.”
Although Jinks himself said he had been advised not to comment on the allegations, the complaint itself says, “With few exceptions, instead of accepting responsibility in his response to the commission to various allegations of inappropriate demeanor, Judge Jinks denies making certain comments or exhibiting certain conduct; he explains that certain others were merely jokes, claims he was merely reading, in private telephone conversations and texts he has receives; and claims he made certain comments in the privacy of his office and ‘eavesdropping’ employees misinterpreted private conversations out of context. Further, he lays the blame on his staff because they have not told him that his demeanor is offensive to them and/or that they are able to overhear him; because they have not shut his office doors when they could overhear his ‘private conversations’ and/or because those employees were intentionally eavesdropping.”
[subhead]Ms. R.T.
The first reference to Ms. R.T., the woman Jinks allegedly tried to get out of jail early using the influence and prestige of his office, is under a list of sexually inappropriate statements made to his staff. He “state numerous times to others, including staff members and attorneys, that when he met Ms. R.T. some years ago, she was a waitress at the Huddle House, and he likes the way she ‘burnt his sausage.’ In making the comments alleged (above), Judge Jinks sometimes explained, beginning in January 2020, that upon Ms. R.T.’s release from incarceration pursuant to felony drug convictions, she was going to live in a travel trailer in his yard and work in the probate court office. He was adamant that he was going to hire her.”
The complaint says that Jinks “has stated, in multiple conversations in the office or overheard in the office, that when Ms. R.T. was released from incarceration on Friday, April 3, 2020, he picked her up from jail; the travel trailer on his property was not ready for her to live in, so he had to sneak her in his residence for several days so his wife, who lives across the street, would not find out; Ms. R.T. stayed with him Friday through sometime Sunday; then he took her to Birmingham for a visit. In one telephone conversation, he stated, about Ms. R.T., ‘If she’s going to be with me, she’s going to have to act a certain way and dress a certain way, she can’t look like a whore, and she has to be home at a certain time.”
Regarding Ms. R.T., the complaint states that “on Dec. 19, 2019, Ms. R.T. pleaded guilty to possession of two controlled substances. She was sentenced to 65 months, split to serve eight months (mandatorily), 57 months suspended, two years probation. Her release date from her mandatory split sentence was on or about April 29, 2020. Sometime between approximately Feb. 1, 2020 and March 17, 2020, Judge Jinks asked (an assistant district attorney in Shelby County) to consent to the early release of Ms. R.T. from her mandatory split sentence. He used his judicial title in making the request. He also explained that he was trying to obtain Ms. R.T.’s early release and had already secured a “great job” for her in the probate court office, working with absentee ballots or special elections, and that the position was immediately available.”
In fact, Jinks would have had to secure a waiver to the county policy against hiring felons in professional positions, although he implied to the assistant district attorney that he did. Nevertheless, the assistant district attorney did not consent to the early release.
Jinks then asked an attorney who regularly practices in front of him and has received guardian ad litem appointments to “help Ms. R.T.,” but he also failed. He then asked another attorney to "look into the matter.’”
This second attorney, who practices in Jefferson County, had tried to convince Jinks and the chief clerk to allow him to file numerous adoption petitions in Talladega County, even though there was no connection to the county from the parties involved. The first petition without venue in Talladega County was in November 2019. The next was in March 2020, six days before filing a motion for Ms. R.T.’s early release.
This time, citing Jinks’ proposed sponsorship but not mentioning that she was going to live on Jinks’ property or working in his office, the second attorney was successful. Ms. R.T. was released April 3, and less than two weeks later, the attorney filed three adoption petitions in Talladega County Probate Court that did not meet the venue requirement. He filed eight more in the next four months.
Jinks also said that he let Ms. R.T. use his county-issued cell phone while she was in Birmingham, and blamed her for some of the inappropriate images found on it.
In all, the complaint lists six violations of the cannon of judicial ethics. The complaint itself does not say what consequences it seeks to impose if the violations are proven.