Community nonprofit announces back to school rally for end of July

A nonprofit group known as To Mentor, Educate and Empower is hosting its Annual Back To School Empowerment Youth Rally on Saturday, July 29, from 3-5 p.m. at Veterans Park located at 645 South Spring Street, Talladega. The goal this year is to distribute 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.
The nonprofit says its goal is to stay focused on bettering not just our community but the world through education, mentorship, and charitable support. The organization’s mission is to assist under-served communities who are challenged by the consequences of economic, environmental, and social hardships.