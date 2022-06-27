Community members reflect on call to prayer at medical center

On Wednesday, June 15, Talladega leaders and residents from all walks of life answered a call to prayer in front of Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Plans for another, even larger call are already underway.
The recent event came about when hospital nursing administrative director Kim Hayes approached chaplain Barbara Embry about praying for the people and community they both serve.
“(I) had sought God on how to do the exact same thing,” Embry said. “And when Hayes had the conversation with (me), (I) felt like this surely was God’s timing. After praying and clearing the particulars with Citizens CEO Frank Thomas, (I) started to work.”
Embry and Hayes shared beliefs that this was a pivotal moment.
"That the pain in deaths experienced in the city were of a magnitude never witnessed in this town before," Embry said. "The murders had reached pandemic stage; COVID-19 and the violence across our nation had left us seeking answers for a healing that only God could provide. Hearts are broken and dreams are shattered from the many losses we have suffered."
So Hayes and Embry set out to gather 12 prayer disciples to lead the call, including Frank Thomas, Talladega Police chief Diane Thomas, fire chief Danny Warwick, pastor Deborah Epley of First United Methodist Church, Talladega County Schools superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Heritage Hall director Valerie White, pastor Leann Scarborough of First Presbyterian Church, Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind president Dr. John Mascia, Rev. Susan Oakes of St. Peters Episcopal Church, Mt. Olive Southern Baptist Church and Samaritan House chaplain Dr. Cal McIntire, Rev. Hugh Morris of Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and the Talladega County NAACP and Dr. Cecilia Walker, executive director of chaplaincy and clinical pastor education for Brookwood Baptist Health System.
George Culver and Gail Montgomery of the historic Ritz Theater and Jason Daves of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce were also involved in planning and getting the word out.
They all “believed that hearts can be changed and souls can be saved by Jehovah God, the God of Heaven and Earth,” Embry said. She then cited Leviticus 26 7-8 and Deuteronomy 32:30, stating, “one person can only do so much, but two can do multiples, and the multitude can do even more.”
In attendance were physicians that served at Citizens, including Drs. Roberts, Murphy, and Cooper, lay ministers, deacons, choir directors and victim’s family members.
“Each person ushered prayers on the behalf of the city, the hurt families that have lost loved ones, the children of the city, peace, racial togetherness, wisdom and prosperity; spirit of unity; humility of Christ; spiritual awakening; favor upon Talladega and for evil to retreat,” Embry said.
The pastors were asking for the things that warmed our hearts and spoke volumes into the open atmosphere, and we expect a manifestation from the petitions made, she added. Pastor Cal McIntire spent the prayer time on his knees and spoke with tears in his voice as he prayed. Each pastor or minister allowed the Spirit of the Living god to speak through them, Embry said.
When asked if they planned to gather again, Embry answered, “As the Lord wills – listen and be ready. Thanks to all who prayed from distances across this universe, and we asked you to join us. God heard.”