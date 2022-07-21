 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Community Food Bank, volunteers pitch in for United Way of North Talladega County's food giveaway

Food giveaway

Volunteers help with United Way of North Talladega County food giveaway.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — United Way of North Talladega County President Valerie Burrage said she considered not having a monthly food giveaway in July.

“With so many people being on vacation, we were concerned about being able to get enough volunteers," she said. "Then the people from the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said they would help, so we went ahead.”