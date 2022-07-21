Community Food Bank, volunteers pitch in for United Way of North Talladega County's food giveaway

TALLADEGA — United Way of North Talladega County President Valerie Burrage said she considered not having a monthly food giveaway in July.
“With so many people being on vacation, we were concerned about being able to get enough volunteers," she said. "Then the people from the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said they would help, so we went ahead.”
As it turned out, she didn’t need to worry. Somewhere between 30 and 40 volunteers showed up in the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church and helped hand out 400 boxes of food before running out and having to call it a day. It took about two hours.
In addition to the United Way and the Food Pantry, volunteers came from the Talladega Lions Club, The Presbyterian Home for Children, Talladega High School and Cricket Wireless, who also supplied a tent.
Those who drove up to collect the food Thursday were treated to watermelons, 50 cases of grapes, 20 cases of catfish and 89 cases of whole milk, as well as an array of canned and boxed goods. There were cars parked in the former Piggly Wiggly parking lot, waiting in the sweltering heat, for up to two hours before the giveaway began.
Community Food Bank Programs Manager Eli Ponder-Twardy said there was enough food given away Thursday to provide about 15,000 meals, spread out among 400 local households. Each car ended up driving away with about 45 pounds of food to make a well-balanced meal, he said.
“We’ve been coming here ever since COVID-19 hit,” Ponder-Twardy said. “We were coming every two weeks then. We’re doing every month now, but there is definitely still a need out there.”
Burrage said the next scheduled giveaway will be Aug. 18, also the third Thursday of the month. As usual, volunteers are always welcome.
She added that the United Way is also going to be packing up back to school backpacks at Trinity UMC on July 29, starting at 6 p.m., and will be giving them away at the back to school bash in Veterans Park the next day.
The United Way kickoff for the coming year will be in September.
In the meantime, if you would like to make a contribution to the food bank, visit feedingal.org or come out and volunteer for an event like this one. If you donate time or money, it goes directly toward the goal of fighting food insecurity in a 12-county area.