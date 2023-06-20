Community food bank receives medical center donation

Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega donated more than 200 pounds of healthy cereals to Community Foodbank of Central Alabama during its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, which ran from June 5-12, 2023.
“We appreciate Brookwood Baptist Health for hosting the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive and are grateful for its commitment to building a healthy community,” said Community Foodbank of Central Alabama director of development Ginger Pegues. “Summer is a fun but vulnerable time of year for children for facing hunger, so together we are working to fill that gap.”