Community celebrates message of love and support at Talladega Downs gathering

The 100 Men Community Support Group took its message of love and support to the often embattled Talladega Downs community this morning with two bouncy water slides and hotdogs, chips and drinks available for all comers.
The Talladega Police Department, Mighty Men of Valor, Dr. Adia Winfrey of Aletheia House Wellness, Rev. Phoebe Presson of Community Transformation Ministries and the management of Talladega Downs, among others, all participated.
Matthew Morris of 100 Men said the group had made plans to visit each of the city’s public housing communities in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had quashed those plans.
“We had to cancel last year, but now that the bans have been lifted, we decided to start here,” Morris said. “We want to let people know that someone cares.”
James Barclay, another 100 Men member, agreed: “We want to tell these children we love them, give them a hug, give them something positive.”
Added Winfrey: “This is a really great example of collaboration. I know I’m honored to have such faithful partners.”
Police Chief John McCoy said he was “glad to be part of this,” as well.
“It’s good to be able to get involved in community outreach again, and just come out and enjoy good food, good fellowship and good friends,” he said.
Presson said the presence of Talladega Police at the event was crucial.
“Kids that were afraid to go out and just throw a ball around can feel safe in their backyards,” she said. “Showing a presence makes a huge difference. But so does speaking to people, learning names. There’s nothing like that personal touch."
Then, speaking to the whole group, she added, "These are your children. We’re the stability in their lives, we’re present in everything. We’re they’re mothers, their fathers, their aunts and uncles. There’s a child over there (in the bounce castle) whose mother is in jail. He told me he’ll be 13 when she gets out, he’s seven now. Can you tell which one he is?”
She added, “We will be greater. Our crime will go down, our schools will go up, they won’t be failing anymore. That’s what happens when you tell people who they really are, how great they can be.”
Matthews said Saturday that various service groups met earlier this year, and decided that each would host a special event during the summer months. The June event fell apart, but Saturday was the 100 Men’s event for July, and Winfrey is planning a “back to school caravan” for August. This event will involve a parade-like atmosphere with music and cars starting in the old Winn-Dixie parking lot, going through all of the public housing communities in Talladega and ending in the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
“We want to show everyone that we are just one big community,” she said. “We want to give a good lead off before they head back to school.”
The 100 Men Community Support Group was founded in 2015 to provide “whatever was needed,” Morris said.
“We try hard to cater to young boys, help get them ready for society, finding jobs, writing resumes, dressing for interviews," he said. "If they get into trouble, we work with them and with the judge. We also try to help out elderly people, painting their houses, cutting grass, things like that. And there’s no homeless shelter anywhere in Talladega County, so if somebody needs a place to sleep for a night or two, we work with some local motels to put people up.”
The group is also looking forward to participating in Christmas On The Square again this year.