Commissioners OK Central Water District project

The Talladega County Commission has unanimously approved a $162,000 project in the county’s Central Water District, to be paid for with two-cent sales and use tax funds.
The project, voted on during the commissioners’ regular meeting Monday night, now goes to the county’s legislative delegation for final approval.
The work will connect a six-inch main line at the intersection of Whiting Road and Chastain Road with existing lines serving customers on Berney Station Road, Allison Mill Road, Kelly Ranch Road and Milan Road.
Because two-cent sales tax funds are being used, the proposal came with a recommendation from the Talladega County Economic Development Authority.
The proposal will now go to the members of the county’s legislative delegation who actually reside in the county, specifically Steve Hurst and Ben Robbins. The law, which is currently based on a series of court rulings from the 2010s, requires approval for two-cent tax projects from at least two members of the delegation who live in Talladega County. Currently Hurst and Robbins are the only two members of the Legislature with Talladega County addresses.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Voted down a previously tabled agreement for collection of delinquent personal property taxes based on a recommendation from the county attorney.
— Reappointed Terry Veazey to the Stewartville Water Board.
— Approved an agreement to provide payroll services for the Talladega County Community Punishment and Corrections Authority as requested by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
— Announced community cleanup days in Sycamore April 15 and Country Club Estates April 22.
— Approved personnel and training expenses as submitted.