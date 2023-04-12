 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA COUNTY

Commissioners OK Central Water District project

The Talladega County Commission has unanimously approved a $162,000 project in the county’s Central Water District, to be paid for with two-cent sales and use tax funds. 

The project, voted on during the commissioners’ regular meeting Monday night, now goes to the county’s legislative delegation for final approval.