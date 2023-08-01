 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Commission to consider moving polling place to Russell Chapel church

The Talladega County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the courthouse on the square regarding a request to move a polling place in District 4.

According to a letter to the commissioners from Probate Judge Chad Joiner, the request to move the polling site from Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Station to the Russell Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.