Commission to consider moving polling place to Russell Chapel church

The Talladega County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the courthouse on the square regarding a request to move a polling place in District 4.
According to a letter to the commissioners from Probate Judge Chad Joiner, the request to move the polling site from Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Station to the Russell Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
“I have been contacted multiple times by the poll inspector for Beat 10 Box 1,” Joiner said. “I have visited both sites and have found that moving to Russell Chapel Baptist would be beneficial to the voters and workers that use this site due to the church having more available parking and room for social distancing.”
A letter from Russell Chapel pastor Dwayne Shrum added “permission to use the church fellowship hall as a part of our community outreach will remain in place as long as it is needed.”
District 4 is currently represented by Commissioner Malley Limbaugh. The two sites are less than two and a half miles apart.
Joiner said he believed that a public hearing was required to move a polling place, but said he was not aware of any particular time constraints. The commissioners agreed to set the hearing during the work session that will precede their next regular meeting.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Heard a presentation on road conditions along South Talladega Springs Road and neighboring streets. The county has plans for paving at least 0.2 miles of this road near the west end, but according to the resident who spoke, the entire 1.4 miles had been paved at one time, and he asked the commissioners to consider repaving the whole thing.
— Approved a three-year agreement with Power Secure for maintenance at Emergency Management Agency generators at tower sites.
— Tabled an employment agreement with EMA director Andy McWilliams.
— Heard a presentation from Coosa Valley Electrical Cooperative representative (and Childersburg City Councilman) Wes Allen regarding rural broadband expansion. Although no action was taken Monday, Allen encouraged the commission to include ducts for broadband cable in future road projects.
— Surplussed two backhoes and a tanker truck from the county road department.
— Approved an agreement with Alabama Veterans, a 501(c)3 to provide “limited funding in the form of direct support,” presumably for the Dovetail Landing project in Lincoln. Alabama Veterans, in turn, agrees to provide “public purpose services supporting our veterans.”
— Heard a complaint from residents of Curry Station Road whose vehicles had been damaged by the paving contractor.