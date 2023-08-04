Commission to assist cities match state grants for road projects

PELL CITY — During a July 18 meeting, the St. Clair County Commission approved an agreement with cities to help them fund matching grants they receive from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“…The policy provides the county will participate with the city in an amount equal to the applicable city’s ‘match’ component towards an ATRIP II grant, up to $200,000,” states the funding agreement that was unanimously passed by the commission.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the purpose of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) is to rehabilitate and improve transportation infrastructure by funding projects of local interest, proposed by one or more local governments, related to the state-maintained highway system.
According to ALDOT, projects may include local roads and bridges.
“The program’s goal is to address critical needs projects across the state to rehabilitate and improve the in-place facilities and in some cases provide new facilities at locations throughout the state,” according to ALDOT website. “The program’s focus is an emphasis on the public safety, economic growth, and stability of the state and its roads and bridges.”
St. Clair County Commission attorney James Hill said there are several cities in St. Clair County which have been approved ATRIP-II grants, including Moody, Springville, Ashville, Argo and Odenville.
The county commission will provide funding towards the ATRIP-II project once the city and/or ALDOT award the contract for the construction project to the lowest responsible bidder and have issued a notice to proceed.
“…The County shall have no obligation with respect to the Project, its design, bidding, construction, oversight, maintenance, etc., other than the payment of the above reference sum.”
The sum will vary upon the construction costs and the individual city’s share of that cost.
In other matters at the meeting, the commission:
— Appointed Commissioner Ricky Parker to the Coosa Valley Conservation District and Development Board.
— Approved to rename a section of Old Coal City Rd., from Dr. John Haynes Drive to Florida Rd., W. A. Goodgame Parkway.
— Approved up to $15,000 for construction work at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. The work will help provide additional storage space behind the commission chambers.