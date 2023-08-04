 Skip to main content
Commission to assist cities match state grants for road projects

The St. Clair County Commission has approved a funding agreement with municipalities to help meet the match for ATRIP-II grants received from ALDOT.  The funds can be used for road and bridge work.

PELL CITY — During a July 18 meeting, the St. Clair County Commission approved an agreement with cities to help them fund matching grants they receive from the Alabama Department of Transportation. 

“…The policy provides the county will participate with the city in an amount equal to the applicable city’s ‘match’ component towards an ATRIP II grant, up to $200,000,” states the funding agreement that was unanimously passed by the commission. 