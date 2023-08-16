 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA COUNTY

Commission OKs water system upgrades

Improvements should handle a decade’s worth of growth, officials learn

The Talladega County Commission approved a low bid of just under $2 million Monday night for pump upgrades and electrical improvements to the county water system.

Schmidt Environmental Construction of Auburn submitted the winning bid of $1,992,250, which county administrator Pat Lyle said was about half a million dollars over what had initially been budgeted for the project.