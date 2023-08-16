Commission OKs water system upgrades

The Talladega County Commission approved a low bid of just under $2 million Monday night for pump upgrades and electrical improvements to the county water system.
Schmidt Environmental Construction of Auburn submitted the winning bid of $1,992,250, which county administrator Pat Lyle said was about half a million dollars over what had initially been budgeted for the project.
Lyle added that other contractors had also bid on the project, but Schmidt’s was the only one below $2 million.
According to contract, the project specifically involves removing an existing high service pump, replacing it with two new vertical turbine high service pumps and putting in a new power service feed, generator, electrical systems and other related items.
Lyle said the improvements will help prevent the situation between Christmas and New Years when high demand and a rapid drop in temperature left several areas of the county without water.
“If we had tried to get water from the surface plant in Shelby County, it would have blown our pipes out of the ground,” she said. The improvements will help push more water into the entire county system, and is expected to accommodate about 10 years of steady growth.
The project is expected to take 120 calendar days to complete.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Heard complaints from residents of Districts 1 and 3 regrading road conditions and District 2 regarding fire and water lines. No action was taken on any of these items.
— Nominated Jerome Truss, Greg Tubbs and Sondra Epperson to the county board of Equalization. These are strictly recommendations, however, and there is no guarantee that any of them will actually be appointed.
— Approved an agreement with Schoel Engineering for consulting services related to Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain management.
— Approved a one extension of the contract for liquid asphalt.
— Approved EMA’s yearly agreement with Mobile Communications America for tower maintenance.
— Approved an employment contract for the EMA director.
— Approved a conference request for an employee in reappraisal.
— Held a public hearing and, with no objection, agreed to move a polling station in District 4 from Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Station to Russell Chapel Baptist Church.