Commission OKs rural road improvement project

The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the highway department’s Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan for fiscal 2024.
The total project is expected to improve 12.79 miles of county routes at a total cost of more than $2.8 million.
The first five projects all involve “scrub seal, microsurface and thermo stripe” of Mudd Street from Alabama 21 to PD Road; New Maryland Road from Alabama 76 to Alpine Winterboro Highway; Cedar Creek Road from Russell Chapel Road to Talladega Springs Road; Glade Road from Alabama 34 to Stemley Road and Oldfield Road from Alabama 21 to Curtis Road.
The remainder of the project involves four phases of replacing the bridge on Berney Station Road at Dry Creek; each of these four phases is estimated at $400,000, for a total of $1.6 million.
All of the projects will be let out for bid.
The Rebuild Alabama Act uses money from state fuel taxes for infrastructure projects. Passed in 2019, the act requires the state Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million from new gas tax revenue for road and bridge projects throughout the state. A new slate of projects is submitted to the commission every August, with a status update expected every January.
Although it is not part of the same project, the commission also approved the highway department’s request for the preliminary phases of replacing the bridge on Coleman Road. The bridge is one of four wooden bridges still left on county roads; it will eventually be replaced with a precast concrete bridge.
There is not a budget for this project yet, but the county did approve the necessary first steps, including surveying the bridge and determining which rights of way will be required.
This project will likely be let for bid in September, 2024.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Voted 4-1 to give County Administrator Pat Lyle a 5 percent raise. Commissioner Tony Haynes cast the dissenting vote, not because he didn’t think Lyle had done a good job, he said, but because he felt “we have employees on the lower end who need it more.” In making the motion, Commissioner Mally Limbaugh said Lyle “had done a good job for all to see, and as far as I know has never even asked for a raise.” Lyle herself was not at the meeting.
—Approved a $105,000 appropriation to the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens had asked for level funding of $100,000, but the commission agreed to increase the appropriation as a challenge to the other entities that contribute to the Task Force.
— Heard a presentation on the Southern Enduro Riders Association and the motorcycle race that they will be sponsoring in Alpine in September.
— Heard complaints about the condition of a residential road in Commission District 2.
— Renewed the lease agreement with the state Board of Pardons and Paroles for office space in the Sylacauga Annex and at the Talladega County Metro Jail Administrative Building.
— Reappointed Larry Ferguson, Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and EMA Director Andy McWilliams to the E911 Board by a vote 4-0. Commissioner Phillip Morris, who also serves on that board, abstained.
— Renewed the agreement with the Feral Dogs of Avondale Mills for direct support. The organization captures feral dogs throughout the county and has them spayed or neutered.
— Approved a proclamation honoring Pastor Richard Fair’s retirement from the ministry.
— Approved a lease agreement for a copier between the County Water Department and Talladega Office Machines.