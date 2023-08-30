 Skip to main content
Commission OKs rural road improvement project

The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the highway department’s Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan for fiscal 2024.

The total project is expected to improve 12.79 miles of county routes at a total cost of more than $2.8 million.