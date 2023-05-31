 Skip to main content
Commission not likely to share gas tax with cities, but offers a 2-cent solution

The St. Clair County Commission voiced opposition to sharing the 4-cent gasoline tax with municipalities.

The St. Clair County Commission has informally rejected a proposal by the St. Clair County Mayors Association to share half of the county’s 4-cent gasoline tax with municipalities, but commissioners did open the door for the association to request an additional 2-cent gasoline tax specifically for municipalities. 

Although they didn’t take an official vote on the proposal, commissioners indicated that they would not share a portion of the 4-cent tax, which has been in effect since 2015. Officials said actual collection of the 4-cent gasoline tax started in 2016.