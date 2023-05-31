Commission not likely to share gas tax with cities, but offers a 2-cent solution

The St. Clair County Commission has informally rejected a proposal by the St. Clair County Mayors Association to share half of the county’s 4-cent gasoline tax with municipalities, but commissioners did open the door for the association to request an additional 2-cent gasoline tax specifically for municipalities.
Although they didn’t take an official vote on the proposal, commissioners indicated that they would not share a portion of the 4-cent tax, which has been in effect since 2015. Officials said actual collection of the 4-cent gasoline tax started in 2016.
“I’m not for giving it away,” Commissioner Jeff Brown said at a recent work session.
The commission currently uses the funds it receives from the gasoline tax for road paving, bridge repairs, buildings, and for the purchase of equipment used for road projects.
Commissioner Tommy Bowers also voiced that he did not agree with sharing part of the gasoline tax with cities.
“From my standpoint, I think you would do the citizens wrong,” Bowers said, noting that the tax was established to pave county roads, not city streets, but mayors have said city streets are also county roads.
One resident at the work session, Roland St. John, said roads in the unincorporated areas of the county are in worse condition than roads within municipalities. A resident of one of those areas, St. John said the money should be used strictly for roads in the unincorporated areas of St. Clair County.
Mayors pointed out that much of the money for the gasoline tax fund comes from gas stations within municipalities.
In April the Mayors Association presented a proposed plan to provide municipalities with half of the tax for road-paving projects and equipment for St. Clair County cities.
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup, who is president of the St. Clair County Mayors Association, said in April that city mayors throughout the county all agreed on the plan presented to the commission to share half of the 4-cent tax money among the cities. Under that plan municipalities would be seeking half of the funds generated from the 4-cent tax. Of that money, Moody and Pell City would receive 20 percent of the money that the municipalities would share. Margaret, Odenville, Springville and Argo would receive 10 percent, and Ashville, Riverside, Ragland and Steele would receive 5 percent of the pool of money designated for municipalities.
Jessup said the money allocated to the cities would be used for road paving projects and equipment, approved by the commission.
“These funds will be available on an annual basis, based on a signed contract for road construction or other paving and/or equipment needs; or a paid invoice from the municipality requesting,” the proposed agreement presented to the commission states. “All payments will be payable to the municipality and the contractor, unless other arrangements are necessary.”
The proposal also goes on to state that if a municipality doesn’t spend or use its allotment, the unspent amount will or can be rolled over for a period of not more than three years.
“If, after three years, the rolled over share has not been used, the municipality will forfeit that rolled over amount,” the proposal presented last week to the Commission states. “Forfeiture will not affect the municipalities’ share in forthcoming years.”
Jessup said the allocation of funds will be more like a grant application, approved by the County Commission for each individual project.
He said the funds would be available to cities with an 80-20 split, with the cities’ share for road projects set at 20 percent of the costs.
Although the commission rejected the idea of sharing half of the 4-cent gasoline tax with municipalities, Commissioner Bob Mize said he believed the commission would consider an additional 2-cent gasoline tax that would be earmarked for cities to use for paving city roads, if the Mayors Association formally requested the new tax.
Commission attorney James Hill said in accordance with current policies, the Commission can approve a tax hike with a unanimous vote.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon, who appears to be the lone member of the Commissioner in favor of giving cities half of the 4-cent gasoline tax, said he was uncertain if he would support any new taxes.
Batemon said the St. Clair County Commission can afford to provide cities with more funding for road paving projects.
Officials said the 4-cent gasoline tax generates close to $4 million a year, and Batemon said there is more than $44 million in county fund balance that is not being used.
He also said the general fund balance continues to grow each year.
It is uncertain whether the Mayors Association, as a group, will ask the Commission for the additional 2-cent tax hike from gasoline sales.