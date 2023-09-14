 Skip to main content
Commission hears agriscience proposal for Munford Middle School

The Talladega County Commission received a request for direct support for an agriscience teacher at Munford Middle School during its regular work session earlier this week. Although their reaction to the proposal seemed to be positive, commissioners did not take any action on it during their regular meeting immediately afterward.

According to the presentation, the new position will be an expansion of the Educational Community Outreach Farm at Munford Schools. 

