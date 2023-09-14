Commission hears agriscience proposal for Munford Middle School

The Talladega County Commission received a request for direct support for an agriscience teacher at Munford Middle School during its regular work session earlier this week. Although their reaction to the proposal seemed to be positive, commissioners did not take any action on it during their regular meeting immediately afterward.
According to the presentation, the new position will be an expansion of the Educational Community Outreach Farm at Munford Schools.
“Agriscience at Munford Middle School will expand the ECO-Farm with the guidance of the students as they create the action steps and strategies to match the goals of the project. The person hired will not be an expert in all these goal areas, but we have several partnerships with local agricultural businesses, farmers and (the) Extension that will support a successful middle school agriculture program.”
These partners include 4-H, the Talladega County Extension Service, AgPro, the Alabama Forestry Commission, U.S. Forest Service, ALFA and the Talladega County Farmers Federation.
“These partners will help students make connections between potential careers and the skills necessary to access those careers.”
The new teacher will also work with the “eighth grade CTE Computer Science teacher for students to have several opportunities, without overlapping, to explore agriscience career pathways. Ensuring our students have access to high-quality (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and CTE is essential to building college and career readiness, and this work begins even before a student enters high school,” according to the presentation. “We will also use the model already used in the Talladega County Schools at Drew Middle, of offering agricultural literacy and career tech pathways to seventh-graders.”
The presentation did not request a specific dollar figure.
Commissioners will likely take action on the request at their next regular meeting Sept. 25.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Opened annual bids for the Road Department. They will vote to award the contracts after they have been reviewed.
— Heard Commissioner Tony Haynes make a motion to change county attorney from Proctor & Vaughn to Rumsey & Rumsey. The motion died for lack of a second.
— Appointed Steve Persons to the Board of Registrars.
— Approved the meeting schedule for the next year.
—Made the previously approved pay increase for County Administrator Pat Lyle effective Oct. 1.