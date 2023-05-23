 Skip to main content
featured

Comer Museum plans memorial birthday party for Jim Nabors

It will not be a surprise, surprise, surprise

SYLACAUGA — The Comer Museum will present Jim Nabors’ birthday observance in the city of Sylacauga June 9-12. Each day will hold a different event for the community in celebration of the life of the late singer and actor.

“We hope to bring awareness to who Jim Nabors was so that the younger generation will know who he was,” and acquaint them with his comedic and musical talent. executive director of Comer Museum Judy Green said.