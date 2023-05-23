Comer Museum plans memorial birthday party for Jim Nabors

SYLACAUGA — The Comer Museum will present Jim Nabors’ birthday observance in the city of Sylacauga June 9-12. Each day will hold a different event for the community in celebration of the life of the late singer and actor.
“We hope to bring awareness to who Jim Nabors was so that the younger generation will know who he was,” and acquaint them with his comedic and musical talent. executive director of Comer Museum Judy Green said.
The celebration will begin on June 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Park. On this day, the staff of Comer Museum will be showing old episodes of “Gomer Pyle USMC” and “The Andy Griffith Show.” Attendees, including children, are invited to dress up as a favorite character from either show. This night will also enclose a contest of who can shout out the best catch phrase associated with Nabors’ character.
On June 10 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Comer Museum will have music from Jim Nabors as well as DVDs from comedy shows. Visitors will have the opportunity to go on a tour of the Comer Musuem & Arts Center and play the first round of a trivia contest that will be completed on the following day.
On June 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. there will be a birthday party with cake and party hats for guests. This will be located at the Comer Museum & Arts Center. On this day, the final round of trivia will take place with the winner being added to the wall of fame in the Jim Nabors gallery.
On June 12, the final day of celebration, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a balloon release at the Comer Museum & Arts Center. This will be the day that Jim Nabors would have turned 93 years old.
For more information stop by Comer Museum at 711 N Broadway Ave or call 256-245-4016.