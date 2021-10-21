Comer Museum & Arts Center hosts reception for 'Focus on the Aggies'

SYLACAUGA — The Comer Museum & Arts Center held a reception tonight for Sylacauga High School photography teacher Jimmy Reynolds Jr. and students of the photography department.
Currently on exhibit, “Focus on the Aggies” is a collection of 50 Sylacauga City Schools photographs taken by Reynolds and his students.
He began teaching photography classes at the high school five years ago. In 2019, the Sylacauga City Schools Foundations began partial funding and expanding the program, which has nearly 40 students this year.
“We were building it into a career tech program, and trying to get more students involved when COVID hit, and we couldn't allow the students to attend the ballgames to take photos," he said. "So, Pam McTier, who is our journalism teacher, and oversees the yearbook department, asked me if I would make sure that I captured some of the moments from ballgames.”
Sylacauga High School photography teacher Jimmy Reynolds Jr. took sporting events photos during the pandemic, which are part of the exhibit.
Former City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars hung the photos in the hallways of Sylacauga BOE, and they are on loan until Oct. 27.
Reynolds said some of the photos by students are from class exercises on lighting, shutter speed and capturing action in sports. His photos capture moments during sporting events.
He said he uses them in his sports photography class to illustrate the importance of capturing emotions during the game.
“I want to teach my students the technical aspects of photography, composition and lighting, sure, but I also want to teach them to capture emotions, that people are not just images,” he said.
The students in this program have also joined SkillsUSA, a non-profit career tech organization that provides fundraisers and community service.
The museum is planning a local artist exhibit for the month of November. For more information, visit the center at 711 North Broadway or call (256) 245-4016.