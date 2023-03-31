 Skip to main content
Comer Library establishes digital conversion service

B.B. Comer Memorial Library

SYLACAUGA — A gift from a retired local attorney is helping patrons of Comer Library convert one medium of preservation to another in what’s called a “memory lab.”

The lab contains various pieces of equipment that will convert and digitize multiple forms of media, including: 8mm to SD card, super 8 film to SD card, VHS tape to DVD, VHS tape to digital file, and audio cassette tape to digital file.