Comer Library establishes digital conversion service

SYLACAUGA — A gift from a retired local attorney is helping patrons of Comer Library convert one medium of preservation to another in what’s called a “memory lab.”
The lab contains various pieces of equipment that will convert and digitize multiple forms of media, including: 8mm to SD card, super 8 film to SD card, VHS tape to DVD, VHS tape to digital file, and audio cassette tape to digital file.
The goal is to provide free assistance to any family who wants their visual or aural archives to be readily available in a more convenient form.
The lab came about because Comer library director Tracey Thomas was approached by the retired attorney, Bill Campbell, who wanted to make a donation to the library in honor of his wife, Laura Campbell.
“I am honored that the Comer Library Foundation was chosen as the vehicle to make such a meaningful tribute,” Thomas said.
The new name will be “Laura and Bill Campbell Memory Lab.” The center will be available by appointment during regular library hours Monday through Friday.
Appointments for the lab can be made online at bbcomerlibrary.net. Click on the Memory Lab tab at the top of the page to set your appointment. If you cannot book your appointment this way, you are free to call the Memory Lab Coordinator, Samantha Machen. The number is 256-249-0961 and she will be available to offer instructions for new users to navigate the memory lab.