Comer Art Museum features photographer Charlie Webb

The Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center welcomes its July featured artist, Charlie Webb, who will be exhibiting his photography.
Charlie Webb was born in Denver in 1952. After graduating high school in 1970, he joined the United States Army. For the next 23 years he traveled around Europe and various locations in the United States. He always had a great interest in photography and during this period used every opportunity to document his travels.
Following his retirement from the Army he worked as a government contractor at Fort McClellan in the battle simulations center. When Fort McClellan closed in 1999, he went to work with Westinghouse as a control room operator at the Anniston Chemical Weapons Disposal Facility where he spent 14 years helping to safely eliminate the 600,000 obsolete chemical weapons that were stored at the Anniston Army Depot.
After his retirement from Westinghouse in 2013 he has had more time to indulge his hobby focusing on nature, portraits, Civil War reenactments, military subjects, and sports with emphasis on the annual Indy Car Race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.
Since 2016 he has provided, on a volunteer basis, photographic support for the U.S. Army Museum Support Center at the Anniston Army Depot. In 2018 the Army recognized his efforts by awarding him the Public Service Commendation Medal.
He and his wife Mary of 43 years live in Anniston. They have three adult children and two grandchildren.
The Artist’s Reception is Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 6:30-8 p.m. with art, light hors d’oeurves, beverages and good fellowship. This exhibition is free to the public.