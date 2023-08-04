College student charged with felony pot possession

A Talladega College student has been arrested and charged with felony marijuana possession while out on bond for marijuana trafficking.
Malik Williams, 21, of New Orleans, is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Talladega College student has been arrested and charged with felony marijuana possession while out on bond for marijuana trafficking.
Malik Williams, 21, of New Orleans, is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Williams was pulled over by a Talladega police officer July 30 for excessive window tint. When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana, Roberson said.
Williams was detained when the officer found a small baggie of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a larger blue bag in the floorboard containing more marijuana and a scale. In the trunk of the vehicle, officers discovered a duffle bag containing 1,195 grams, or just under half a pound, of marijuana.
According to court documents, Williams was previously arrested on drug trafficking charges in March after allegedly moving more than a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of marijuana near the intersection of Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard and Burr Avenue. He was able to post a $31,000 bond in that case and was released.
Court documents also show that Williams was given permission to return home to New Orleans over the summer, since he did not have a place to live in Talladega while school was not in session. These same documents indicate that Williams is a junior majoring in mass media.
The trafficking case is currently pending grand jury.
First degree possession of marijuana is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.