College receives major broadband expansion grant

Talladega Fiber

Fiber optic cable, as shown here along a highway prior to installation, represents the promise of efficient, useful internet service for all. Talladega College recently was awarded a grant to expand high-speed internet service at and around its campus.

 Anniston Star file photo

Talladega College has been awarded a grant worth nearly $3 million from the Connecting Minority Communities (CMC) Pilot Program to expand high-speed internet service.

On Monday, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that it has awarded more than $175 million to 61 colleges and universities through the pilot program, which is a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “Internet for All” initiative designed to connect everyone in the nation with affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.