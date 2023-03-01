College receives major broadband expansion grant

Talladega College has been awarded a grant worth nearly $3 million from the Connecting Minority Communities (CMC) Pilot Program to expand high-speed internet service.
On Monday, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that it has awarded more than $175 million to 61 colleges and universities through the pilot program, which is a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “Internet for All” initiative designed to connect everyone in the nation with affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.
The CMC grants will help expand community technology hubs, upgrade classroom technology, and increase digital literacy skills at their minority serving colleges and universities.
Talladega College’s share of that funding comes to $2,969,121.59. The grant will enable the college to conduct a comprehensive technology assessment; to design, deploy and install a broadband network; and to expand the institution’s base of information technology and audio-visual resources.
Officials say the advanced educational technology and delivery systems will make it easier for students to learn outside the traditional classroom.
The project funded by the grant will establish a broadband network that provides campuswide internet services that extend into the city of Talladega and reach portions of Talladega County.
“Expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet service will expand access to education, employment, and health care while simultaneously fostering commercial and industrial development,” said Talladega College President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent.
“The broadband network design and deployment will provide a robust, economically viable solution that can deliver internet access to Talladega College and areas in the community where internet access is limited or unreliable.”
“Access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service is necessary for minority students and local communities to fully access school, health care, and jobs,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The Department of Commerce has made significant investment into minority-serving colleges and universities, and I am proud to say that all funding from the Connecting Minority Communities program has been distributed to help make internet connectivity a reality for tens of thousands of students at minority-serving colleges and universities across the country.”