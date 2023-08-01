 Skip to main content
Colleagues remember J. T. Carter with gratitude, respect

Because lifelong Pell City resident and civic leader J. T. Carter had been a member of the Pell City Board of Education from 1991 until 2004, and served on the Pell City City Council from 2004 until 2008, he was in a position to inspire many people.

Those people may well have had him in mind recently, as Mr. Carter died July 26 at the age of 89.