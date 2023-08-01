Colleagues remember J. T. Carter with gratitude, respect

Because lifelong Pell City resident and civic leader J. T. Carter had been a member of the Pell City Board of Education from 1991 until 2004, and served on the Pell City City Council from 2004 until 2008, he was in a position to inspire many people.
Those people may well have had him in mind recently, as Mr. Carter died July 26 at the age of 89.
One of those was former Pell City Schools Superintendent Michael Barber. He said Carter was his mentor as soon as he joined the school system as principal for Iola Roberts Elementary School in 1998, and as superintendent from 2013-2019.
“I was young, and when I met him, we had so many conversations, from at his home, at the school, in many settings,” Barber said. “Both he and his wife, Lydia, were a pair all the time investing in this community. The gratitude I have for him, I can’t say enough.”
Barber described Carter as a school board member who “went to bat for all the kids, he gave of himself to the entire community.”
He said he feels he owes a great debt to Carter for the way he gave of his time and concern for the school system.
“Really, I owe him so much for my career,” he said. “And he had high expectations.”
Barber said he will always remember Carter’s laugh, his smile and his firm handshake from their years working together.
“He’s one of the people that God put in my path to help me,” Barber said. “I am better for knowing him. We could all use a lot more like him in our lives.”
Carter also served on the city’s Industrial Development Board from 1973 until 2005 and on the Community Advisory Committee for the city in 1990. He was also a member of the Pell City Rotary Club, and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955 and received a National Defense Service Medal.
Carter also served on the board for St. Clair County Head Start.
Thelma Jones, who worked in the Pell City School System until retirement as principal for Coosa Valley Elementary School, said her years as an employee and friend of Carter and his family showed his love for his community, and was a living example of his Christian belief of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
“If there were something that was needed, it was provided,” Jones recalls. “If there were an inscription for him, it would read ‘For truly outstanding work and service to our community.’”
Service arrangements for Carter will be announced by Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary when they are finalized.