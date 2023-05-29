 Skip to main content
Coaching contract ready for Propst, board at PCHS

Pell City introduced Rush Propst on March 31, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

An employment agreement between the Pell City Board of Education and Rush Propst, hired as head football coach for Pell City High School, is awaiting signatures from the board and Propst.

The proposed agreement was presented during a called board meeting Wednesday. It represents the second draft of an initial document. The first draft was presented in late March, but went unsigned by all required parties, which includes Board of Education president Norman Wilder and Superintendent Dr. James Martin.