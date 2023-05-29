Coaching contract ready for Propst, board at PCHS

An employment agreement between the Pell City Board of Education and Rush Propst, hired as head football coach for Pell City High School, is awaiting signatures from the board and Propst.
The proposed agreement was presented during a called board meeting Wednesday. It represents the second draft of an initial document. The first draft was presented in late March, but went unsigned by all required parties, which includes Board of Education president Norman Wilder and Superintendent Dr. James Martin.
Propst’s base salary of $76,386, three-month extension of salary for summertime work of $21,649 and a supplement of $29,964 for the position of head football coach remain the same in the new document. That’s a total of $127,999.
The revised document primarily includes changes in what Wilder referred to as the “morality” section of the proposal, which now reads that the coach will “conduct himself professionally, honestly and ethically while representing the Pell City School System, and will also make a reasonable effort to ensure that his actions and statements do not bring disrepute or have a negative impact on the Pell City School System.”
Language in the first draft carried over to the second requires Propst to be responsible for notifying the principal of Pell City High School and the superintendent should he become aware of any assistants or others under his supervision, or student athletes, or himself are not in compliance with applicable rules, laws and regulations of the United States, the State of Alabama, the Alabama High School Athletic Association or the Pell City High School System.
The revised document is written to take effect retroactively to April 1, which includes the period of time Propst has been working in the school system to date.
The revised document includes an increase in Propst’s moving expenses supplied by the school system, raising the limit from not more than $2,000 to not more than $5,000.
During Wednesday’s called meeting, the board also approved hiring Joey Bennett as offensive coordinator for the PCHS football team, at a rate of $24,000 for a term of from June 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.
During the board’s May 16 meeting, offensive coordinator Logan Colafrancesco was hired.