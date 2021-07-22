CMP of Talladega expands list of things for people to shoot

The Civilian Marksmanship Park of Talladega has just expanded the list of offerings available for all types of shooters at any age.
According to Business Development Manager Greg Raines, a 3D archery course and a wobbly trap course held soft openings Wednesday, and are expected to have hard openings sometime in September.
The archery feature includes “20 lanes, with life-sized, three dimensional targets, just like hunting in the wild,” Raines said. “It adds a whole new perspective for the pistol, rifle and shotgun features we already have.”
Wobbly trap shooting is a shotgun discipline involving a single machine throwing out clay targets in random directions and angles over five different stations.
"It gives our shotgun shooters a new game as well,” he said.
CMP Talladega is in many ways unique, not least in that 2020 was one of their busiest years on record. And 2021 is looking even better, Raines said.
“We offer an outdoor area, where everyone is pretty much social distanced to begin with during the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve seen a big increase in corporate events, and just giving people a good outlet.”
Social distancing is maintained in the club house, along with masking requirements, although most of the staff is fully vaccinated, Raines said.
“People can come here to just escape, feel safe and enjoy the range,” he said.
There is no membership requirement, but once a year you will be required to watch a safety video and sign a liability waiver.
Prices are very competitive, and there are classes available for children and new gun owners, which have also proved very popular in the past year.
CMP is a 501 C3, and relies largely on corporate sponsorship to stay open. Sponsorship opportunities are available for $250 to $50,000, and anything in between.
The park is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on classes or sponsorship opportunities, call 256-474-4408.