Cleanup required following last week’s highway accident

A one-vehicle accident last week resulted in the closure of a stretch of Ashland Highway in Talladega for the rest of the day and a cleanup effort that went into the next day.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, a Ryder truck rented by Research Solution Group Inc. of Anniston ran off the road at the bend near Freeman Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, striking a tree and spilling “waste paint related material,” possibly acetone or something similar, onto the wooded area off to the side of the road.