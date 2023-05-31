 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cleanup required following last week’s highway accident

A one-vehicle accident last week resulted in the closure of a stretch of Ashland Highway in Talladega for the rest of the day and a cleanup effort that went into the next day.

According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, a Ryder truck rented by Research Solution Group Inc. of Anniston ran off the road at the bend near Freeman Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, striking a tree and  spilling “waste paint related material,” possibly acetone or something similar, onto the wooded area off to the side of the road.