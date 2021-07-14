Cleanup day for Talladega schools draws plenty of help

TALLADEGA — New Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee issued a cal for volunteers for campus cleanups at all city schools Saturday morning, and people came out, including a group from Church of the Highlands in Oxford.
Volunteers picked up litter, pulled and sprayed weeds, pressure washed buildings and generally helped get the grounds ready for students to return next month.
At Graham Elementary School, there was a certain sadness, where the cleanup involved an ancient oak tree that recently lost a fairly large limb and is being taken down by David’s Tree Service.
Lee and the principas of the respective schools were all grateful for the help.
The volunteers “poured in lots of love,” Lee said.
Volunteers from the neighborhood, churches, Boy Scouts, teachers, staff, athletes, administrators, all came out to make their school a little …