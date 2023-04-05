 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clay shoot Friday in Sylacauga to benefit ALS Association

SYLACAUGA — A clay shoot at the Pursell Farms Shooting Grounds on April 7 will benefit the ALS Association as a fundraising event. 

ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and it is a disease that weakens the muscles and impairs physical function, eventually preventing it altogether. With this disease nerve cells break down and the function of the muscles they supply diminishes significantly. There are no treatments for this disease and the life expectancy is two to five years. 