Clay shoot Friday in Sylacauga to benefit ALS Association

SYLACAUGA — A clay shoot at the Pursell Farms Shooting Grounds on April 7 will benefit the ALS Association as a fundraising event.
ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and it is a disease that weakens the muscles and impairs physical function, eventually preventing it altogether. With this disease nerve cells break down and the function of the muscles they supply diminishes significantly. There are no treatments for this disease and the life expectancy is two to five years.
Each attendee at the clay shooting event will be a part of a four-person team working their way through 18 shooting stations. The event begins with breakfast at 8 a.m. and the morning group begins shooting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon and the afternoon group shooting will begin at 1 p.m.
This event is designed to unite in honor of Central Alabama’s ALS community and generate funds that further the mission to discover treatments and a cure for ALS.
The entry fee for this fundraising event is $200 for individuals or $1,500 for a team of four, including use of a golf cart.