Civil suit hearing delayed in Pell City student sleepover case

A court hearing to address a civil suit filed against the Pell City Board of Education and the City of Pell City by the parents of a student at Pell City High School has been delayed until July 24.
The order for the continuance was filed by Circuit Judge Bill Weathington June 14 in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
The suit was filed in April by Cayce and Billy Johnson, and claims that their son was hazed by other students and suffered a concussion during a sleepover held on school property.
It also alleges that “assault and battery” directed at their son took place during the event.
Motions to dismiss the suit have been filed by both defendants, and are still pending, which will be heard by Weathington.
In addition to the Board of Education and the City of Pell City, employees of each entity have also been included as defendants in the suit. The city’s motion to dismiss the suit includes the contention that two defendants named in their case are not employees of the city and that a request for their termination from the school system is not a matter for the city to address.
The city also denies that city employees named in the suit did anything to cause “negligence and wantonness,” as charged in the suit.
The city is also mentioned in the suit as part of a “negligent investigation” into the reported incident, and that the claim wasn’t spelled out in the pleadings of the suit.
Attorneys for the Board of Education and certain employees named in the suit cite sovereign immunity from the allegations, because claims of actions by the employees that stem from the suit were taken while in the official capacity on behalf of the board.
The suit also asserts that the school system’s employees were “incompetent or unable to safely hold the lock in.”
It also claims that a school system employee dispensed medication to the student, but the type of medication was not identified in the suit.
The suit names PCHS Head Baseball Coach David Collins and Assistant Baseball Coach John Gluschick as the individuals who allegedly gave the student “the medication.”
It also charges that the board of education “negligently, recklessly, carelessly and/or unskillfully hired, trained, assigned and supervised” employees.
Among other demands, the suit requests compensatory damages, punitive damages, and all costs from filing the suit including attorneys’ fees, “all special, incidental and consequential damages,” along with “such other relief as the court of jury deems just and proper under the circumstances.”
The suit describes the event as a “Midnight Madness” function held by the baseball team, and states that the lights were out inside the facility where it was held when the student was lying on a concrete floor, and “teammates struck him in the head several time with pillows.”