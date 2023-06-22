 Skip to main content
Civil suit hearing delayed in Pell City student sleepover case

A court hearing to address a civil suit filed against the Pell City Board of Education and the City of Pell City by the parents of a student at Pell City High School has been delayed until July 24.

The order for the continuance was filed by Circuit Judge Bill Weathington June 14 in St. Clair County Circuit Court.