Civil Service Board working on employee classification ordinances

The Talladega Civil Service Board reviewed four proposed changes to city ordinances regarding employees during its regular quarterly meeting Wednesday.
The board and the city’s Employee Committee, comprising all of the city’s department heads or designees, is required by law to review any proposed changes affecting city employees, although neither body has anything like a veto over the city council.
All of the proposed ordinances had already been reviewed by the employee committee, and one of them had already been approved by the council.
The one already approved stated which positions within the city are classified as common laborer; these positions do not require testing or the creation of register, which other city jobs do require.
According to board attorney Mark Owsley, the board would likely have approved the definitions anyway.
The other revisions included the creation of the position Police Captain-Administratve to replace captain of investigations, and included changes to the position captain of operations (patrol) as well. The job descriptions for receptionist and two lieutenants were also revised. There will also be a new administrative assistant created. The same ordinance also changes the requirements and responsibilities of the assistant fire chief to reflect the likely movement of EMT services back under the city.
The second ordinance to be approved concerned the job requirements for labor maintenance positions in the public works department and moved a mechanic from public works to community appearance.
The third ordinance involved revising the job description for administrative assistant in the finance department, but will not change the pay grade for that position.
The board also authorized Owsley to write a letter to the council and city manager regarding the merging of two positions in the water department. The board signed off on merging the two into one new position with the understanding that the old two positions would be abolished. One of them was, but the other is still there, and the city has indicated that they do not intend to abolish it.
If the board does not receive a satisfactory response to the letter, they will ask to address the council as a group, Owsley said.
The board has also previously authorized Owsley to seek an attorney general’s opinion on whether or not meetings of the employee committee are open to the public. There has not been a response yet, he said.