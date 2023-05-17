 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Civil Service Board working on employee classification ordinances

The Talladega Civil Service Board reviewed four proposed changes to city ordinances regarding employees during its regular quarterly meeting Wednesday. 

The board and the city’s Employee Committee, comprising all of the city’s department heads or designees, is required by law to review any proposed changes affecting city employees, although neither body has anything like a veto over the city council. 