Civil Service Board will hold preliminary hearing on McCoy's complaint

The Talladega Civil Service Board will hold a preliminary hearing in a complaint brought by Police Captain John McCoy during a called meeting Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. The hearing is open to the public.
McCoy is appealing City Manager Seddrick Hill’s decision to place him on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged abuse of power while McCoy was acting police chief. McCoy has been on paid administrative leave since the end of June. When he was placed on leave, he says, his office was taken away, along with his keys to the building and his city vehicle, and city email account was deleted.
In response to his appeal, Hill argues that the civil service board has no jurisdiction in the case because McCoy has not been disciplined, but merely placed on leave pending an investigation.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the board will determine whether or not they do have jurisdiction and, if so, whether McCoy’s appeal was filed in a timely fashion. If they find that it was, a hearing on the merits of the appeal will be set at a later date.
According to documents filed with the board, the ongoing abuse of power investigation stems from a complaint brought by Duryea Truss.
Truss, who served on the Civil Service Board himself about 20 years ago, alleged that police used excessive force in arresting his son on misdemeanor charges and other family members for obstruction of justice. Truss filed a complaint against the arresting officer and his immediate supervisor, Lt. Eric Dean. Truss then asked to address the Talladega City Council with his complaints. McCoy allegedly assigned Dean to provide security at the council meeting where Truss was scheduled to air his complaint.
In a letter dated June 29 informing McCoy of the investigation, Hill wrote, “This is viewed as intimidation to the citizen. Also, it is alleged that, based on conversations in the police department, that you informed a staff member that they were being terminated. You deliberately got involved and warned the staff member that they were being served with termination papers.”
Hill’s letter concludes by saying, “During this investigation, I hope you will take the time to reflect on yourself, the decisions you have made and the images that city of Talladega supervisors should be displaying.”
Nothing in the lengthy filings provided to the board sheds any further light on the second allegation, regarding McCoy’s allegedly telling a staff member that he or she was about to be served with termination papers.
McCoy and his attorney met with Hill and city attorney Mike O’Brien in July, and McCoy’s appeal was again dismissed because the city argued that he had not been disciplined. In his filings, McCoy argues that being deprived of a city car, office space, keys and email does constitute a disciplinary action above and beyond the paid leave. His lawyer also argues that his constitutional rights to due process were violated when he was not given an opportunity to respond to the accusations leading up to his discipline, which the city denies has taken place.
McCoy previously filed an appeal with the Civil Service Board in April in an unrelated matter. In that case, McCoy said that he had been acting chief for just over a year when the position was given to current Chief Diane Thomas. In that case, he asked the board to overturn Thomas’s hiring and to name him permanent chief. The board does not have the authority to overrule administrative decisions made by the manager, and his complaint was dismissed without addressing the merits of the case.