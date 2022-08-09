 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Civil Service Board will hold preliminary hearing on McCoy's complaint

John McCoy.png

John McCoy

The Talladega Civil Service Board will hold a preliminary hearing in a complaint brought by Police Captain John McCoy during a called meeting Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. The hearing is open to the public.

McCoy is appealing City Manager Seddrick Hill’s decision to place him on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged abuse of power while McCoy was acting police chief. McCoy has been on paid administrative leave since the end of June. When he was placed on leave, he says, his office was taken away, along with his keys to the building and his city vehicle, and city email account was deleted.