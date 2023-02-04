Civil Service Board upholds reprimand in TPD

The Talladega Civil Service Board deliberated for about half an hour Friday afternoon before voting 4-0 to uphold a written reprimand of Detective Lisa Garrett by Police Chief Diane Thomas.
Board member Travis Ford was absent.
Thomas reprimanded Garrett for violating the rules of conduct by lying. Garrett insisted that she did not intentionally mislead Thomas, but that she had been mistaken.
The case involved a letter to a life insurance company that was included in the case file of a homicide where Garrett was the lead investigator. The homicide in question was in late 2018 and remains an open investigation.
Garrett also serves in the National Guard, and was deployed to the southern border in September 2019. What was originally scheduled to be a 90-day deployment ended up stretching out to 14 months when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Other investigators were in charge of the case while she was gone, but Garrett said she continued to keep in touch with the victim’s family while she was in Texas.
When Thomas was hired in 2022, she was contacted with the victim’s family, who were unhappy with the fact that no one had been arrested in connection with the case. Last fall, the victim’s mother told Thomas that Garrett had written a letter to her son’s life insurance company indicating that the murder may have taken place during the commission of a felony; on this basis, the family’s claim on an accidental death policy was turned down.
Thomas said she asked Garrett about the letter on two different occasions, and that Garrett denied writing it both times. Both Garrett and Thomas admitted that they did not look in the case file itself.
When Thomas set a meeting with the victim’s family, she asked Garrett for the file. When Garrett looked in the file, she found the letter and brought it to Thomas immediately.
In her more than 30 years of service with Talladega Police, Garrett said she had been disciplined before, but said she felt her integrity and honesty were being called into question here and decided to appeal.
The board “has a tough decision to make,” Chairman Paul Chatman said Friday. “We have to look at each party here, and we have to realize the biggest question is integrity.”
While the panel seemed to agree that Garrett had made an honest mistake, they also agreed that the city’s personnel rules and regulations had not been improperly or prejudicially applied, and thus the reprimand had to be upheld.