Civil Service Board to vote on employee’s post-retirement insurance issue

The Sylacauga Civil Service Board heard almost four hours of sworn testimony Wednesday in the case brought by retired Fire Lieutenant Tim Epperson regarding his post-retirement insurance. 

Board administrator and attorney Robert Rumsey said the board would adjourn to executive session after the hearing ended. He would allow time for a transcript of the hearing to be typed, then present the board with a written decision based on their deliberations, which the board would vote on sometime next week.