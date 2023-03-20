Civil Service Board to vote on employee’s post-retirement insurance issue

The Sylacauga Civil Service Board heard almost four hours of sworn testimony Wednesday in the case brought by retired Fire Lieutenant Tim Epperson regarding his post-retirement insurance.
Board administrator and attorney Robert Rumsey said the board would adjourn to executive session after the hearing ended. He would allow time for a transcript of the hearing to be typed, then present the board with a written decision based on their deliberations, which the board would vote on sometime next week.
Should the board rule in Epperson’s favor, both sides have agreed that the city would owe him $10,676.80, plus 6 percent interest per year. Should he decide to seek reimbursement for attorney fees as well, Rumsey said that would be beyond the board’s authority and would have to be taken up in Talladega County Circuit Court.
Epperson retired in 2018, in the midst of a conflict with the city over whether or not he was being fairly compensated based on the duties he was performing. In March of 2018, he and the city reached an agreement, with him retiring with 23 years and five months of service, plus one year and seven months of unused sick leave, giving him 25 years of service total (not including hazard pay he was entitled to as a firefighter).
Without admitting any wrongdoing, the city agreed to pay him $7,500 and kept him on the rolls as a part-time firefighter, working no more than24 hours per year.
According to Wednesday’s testimony, he agreed to this arrangement believing that retiring with 25 years of credit entitled him to 36 months of post-retirement insurance coverage.
In short, the city’s position is that his years of service were not consecutive, and thus he was entitled to only 26 months insurance rather than 36.
According to a letter to Epperson dated May 2020 from Fire Chief Nate Osgood, the accrued sick leave does not count toward continuous service. Osgood said this determination was based on a discussion with council liaison Ashton Fowler, Mayor Jim Heigl, City Clerk Trish Carden and payroll clerk Sandra Sorenson.
Epperson said that no one in the city administration told him this until 30 days before the 26 months of insurance was set to expire. None of the witnesses called said that they had personally informed him of this, either.
The witnesses also testified that the city’s retirement policies were essentially the same as the Retirement Systems of Alabama’s. Sylacauga is a member of RSA.
In a letter to Osgood written just before he filed his civil service grievance, Epperson cited Chapter 7 of the city’s rules and regulations, which are based on RSA rules.
“At separation, each employee will be informed of any rights and/or benefits for which he/she may be eligible … Whenever an employee meets the eligibility requirements set forth in the city’s retirement program, the employee may elect to retire and receive benefits earned the provisions of the retirement program.”
He also cited as a resolution passed by the City Council in 2002 saying, in part, that employees with 25 years of continuous service are eligible for up to 36 months of health insurance coverage.
Heigl testified that the city had entered into the 2018 agreement with Epperson. Interim City Clerk Kim Morris and Sorenson said that they had not informed Epperson of his alleged lack of continuous service or that he would not be receiving 36 months of insurance coverage, saying that this would have been up to the Human Resources Department, not the clerk’s office.
McGhee testified that she notified Epperson of the discrepancy as soon as she became aware of it. She also testified that Epperson had no disciplinary actions against him, and that there was no reason to believe he would not have completed his 25 years of service day-for-day — i.e., without counting unused sick-leave time — if he had known that to do otherwise would have prevented him from receiving city retirement benefits.
Epperson also introduced emails between then-Council President and current Councilman Lee Perryman to Osgood and McGhee, with copies to the other council members, Heigl, Carden, Morris and City Attorney Win Livingston.
“Other members of the council and I remain concerned about the … matter, especially that a retired and now former employee has has been told he may file an appeal with the Civil Service Board. We are also conscious that a clock may be ticking, so time is of the essence.” He advises getting city attorney Win Livingston involved immediately, and recommends clearing future issues through him as well.
In her response, McGhee recommended hiring a labor attorney (which the city eventually did), and pointed out “this is clearly a department head, human resource and mayor related matter. I’m concerned with confidentiality and possible violation of the HIPAA privacy rules and as such, I will communicate with you, Mayor Heigl, Chief Osgood and the labor attorney (if retained). This type of information does not need to be discussed with or by any other department heads or subordinates.”
Both McGhee and Osgood, in a separate letter, point out that Epperson is still a part-time employee and entitled to civil service protection.
Osgood, who testified by phone Wednesday, wrote in the same response letter regarding the notification issue: “There is nothing in the applicable rules that defines what suffices as notification. In all of my investigation to determine my response, I have found no further record of notification of benefits save for one email that does not clearly define benefits. My recommendation in the initial conversations surrounding this matter was that I feel the idea of standing on (the 2002 resolution) as notification may not be sufficient. Obviously, others felt differently after taking the matter upon themselves to challenge it without consulting the department head to whom it pertains.”
He added that remarks made regarding Epperson’s service were, “frankly, slanderous. (He) worked for the Sylacauga Fire Department for his entire career with a virtually unblemished record. He was a dedicated firefighter, a great lieutenant and a valuable leader for his department … His knowledge base was invaluable for the department during his tenure, and he was always a guy you called when you had an issue for which you needed assistance.”
Perryman himself testified that he did not specifically discuss the merits of the complaint with anyone, and did not even know what the basis for the complaint was.
Epperson’s attorney questioned Perryman’s involvement in the situation at all, since the council is strictly a legislative body and is not supposed to involve itself in personnel issues. Rumsey said that whether or not Perryman exceeded his authority was beyond the board’s scope, and would also need to be taken up in circuit court.
Perryman testified that his involvement was not personnel-related but was a matter of fiscal responsibility and budgeting. The city budget did not provide for any part time employees in the fire department, which is why he initially questioned the original settlement agreement and the ongoing insurance payments.
The official CSB appeal was filed three years ago.
Last year, Epperson attempted to subpoena communications between Livingston and other city officials. The city filed a motion in Talladega County Circuit Court asking that the board be ordered to dismiss the complaint and quash the subpoenas.
Since both Rumsey and Livingston were named in the circuit court filing, both men hired outside attorneys to represent them; Livingston and the city hired Robbie Hyde, an attorney at an Auburn-based law firm that specializes in these types of cases, and Rumsey hired former Talladega County Circuit Judge Julian King. For the purposes of the case in circuit court, the board also hired Carey Wolfe, a labor attorney based in Birmingham. The city is responsible for paying all the attorneys involved, a figure that Rumsey estimated at over $200,000 to date during a hearing last month.
Last fall, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff ruled that the board did have the authority to hear the case and, while Livingston’s records were privileged and could not be subpoenaed, the same documents could be subpoenaed from other sources.
A majority on the Sylacauga City Council voted not to appeal Woodruff’s ruling, even though an appeal had been filed with the state court of Civil Appeals in Montgomery the same day. The council held a called meeting two days later and reaffirmed its resolve not to appeal. Perryman did not appear to vote, but council members Laura Heath and Nate Brewer voted no on the appeal for the second time in less than a week. Fowler, the current council president, and Tiffany Nix were both absent from the called meeting. Perryman said after the vote that he believed the council was making a mistake.
Heath and Brewer, who were both recently elected at the time, both abstained from voting on filing the appeal in the first place.
Livingston said he had filed the appeal on his own and had not charged the city for the filing fee. That appeal was withdrawn following the second vote.