Civil Service Board set to hear complaint of retired employee

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Civil Service Board is set to hear the complaint of a retired employee in the finance department regarding her treatment during the end of her nearly three-decade long tenure as a city employee.
The board is set to hear witness testimony and legal arguments in the case being brought by Sharon Twymon on Feb. 4, starting at 9:30 a.m. in the council chamber. The hearing will have to be completed that day.
Twymon has worked for the city of Talladega for 29 years. In November, she was given a less-than-satisfactory employee evaluation by Finance Director Sommer Steele, which Twymon refused to sign, and to which she submitted a lengthy rebuttal. On Dec. 8, she also submitted a letter informing the city of her intention to retire at the end of the year. Her last day at work would be Dec. 10, and she would use accrued time off to get her to the end of the month.
On Dec. 9, Twymon said she was at her work station as usual when she was approached by Acting Police Chief John McCoy.
McCoy told her that he didn’t know exactly what was going on, but that he had been told Twymon was downloading files, deleting emails and printing documents from her work computer, and was informed that Dec. 9 would be her last day as a city employee. She was to clean out her desk, turn in her keys and leave the building without touching her computer, by Steele’s authority.
She was then escorted from the building and told not to come back inside. She eventually filled out her retirement paperwork in the parking lot at city hall and attended Wednesday’s hearing only with the direct permission of City Manager Seddrick Hill.
Twymon said when McCoy told her to leave the building on Steele’s authority, Steele told McCoy that it was a legal matter and refused to see her. She said in this respect she was acting on Hill’s authority.
Twymon eventually took her case directly to Hill, who spoke with her over the telephone. According to a transcript of the conversation included with the city’s filings, Twymon denied any wrongdoing.
Hill replied, “If that is believed to happen, it was a safety precaution of the city. Whether you did it, it was a safety precaution just in case that happened. It had been said out of the office that things are being downloaded, and as a safety precaution that took place. That happens in any work place. If something is said to have happened, then you take the precaution to make sure that that’s not happening. You would rather be on the safe side, rather than on the other side, and that is the precaution we took.”
Twymon replied, “Well, I don’t agree with that precaution, because that gave the impression that I was a criminal, and I had done something wrong, without having the opportunity to defend myself. I was falsely accused of downloading files and never given the opportunity to defend myself. So in my opinion, that made it look as if I was a criminal as I was escorted from the building by the acting police chief.”
Hill’s response, according to the transcript, was, “OK, that, this is not the first time that anyone has been escorted from a building and they’re not considered criminals. They’re, that is, just basically considered protocol when you think something is wrong within the office. I’m not sure what else you are seeking out of this. You want your explanation. I’m here for your explanation and your side of the story and from that point, I am not sure where you want to go.”
In a followup letter from Hill after the phone call, Hill wrote, “It was determined that the proper procedures were followed during your departure. … It was further determined during the call that there were no criminal charges brought forth by the city, which would indicate the besmirching of your character and name.
Preliminary hearing
The Talladega Civil Service Board has limited authority by law. The purpose of the board is to hear appeals of employee disciplinary actions, including verbal and written reprimands, suspension, demotion and termination. On hearing such an appeal, the board may overturn the disciplinary action entirely, order a lesser action or uphold the action. Based on that, the city argued that the board had no authority in this case, since there was no disciplinary action taken against Twymon, who had voluntarily retired.
In his written filing, Twymon’s attorney Jon Adams argued that by changing her retirement date, the city had essentially dismissed her; the initial filing demanded an apology from Hill and $200,000 for mental anguish and having to seek medical treatment and having been prescribed medication.
City attorney Mike O’Brien, Board Attorney Mark Owsley and Adams himself eventually agreed that the board did not have the authority to order Hill or anyone else to issue a written apology and could not order monetary damages.
To O’Brien’s argument that there was no disciplinary action taken against Twymon and thus no remedy for the board to issue, Adams changed tack somewhat during Wednesday’s hearing. Instead of characterizing Twymon’s complaint as a dismissal without adequate due process, the said the accusation constituted a verbal reprimand, even though no record of such a reprimand was placed in her personnel file. He added that he was aware that the board could not order any monetary compensation, but said that language had been included to “get the city’s attention.”
O’Brien again argued that even if the board did believe that Steele and Hill’s actions constituted a verbal reprimand, there was no record of any such reprimand in her personnel folder and that the board still could not provide her with any remedy. He asked that the appeal be dismissed.
The board unanimously disagreed, and voted 4-0 to go ahead with a full hearing on the merits of the case. Board member Travis Ford was absent from the hearing.
Board member Will Twymon informed the other members that he is Sharon Twymon’s husband’s first cousin, but said that this would not affect his judgment in the case, at least during the preliminary hearing. Neither side objected to his participation.