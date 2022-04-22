Civil Service Board says it doesn't have authority to take up ex-interim police chief's complaint

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 4-0 Friday morning to not take a complaint filed by former interim police Chief John McCoy, citing a lack of authority to do so. McCoy was advised by board chairman Paul Chatman that he can still take his case to Talladega County Circuit Court if he chooses to do so.
The vote was 4-0 because board member Will Twymon was absent.
Most of Friday morning’s hearing was taken up with legal arguments over whether McCoy’s grievance was filed in a timely fashion and if he followed the proper procedure. In concluding that McCoy’s complaint was outside their jurisdiction, the board did not rule on the timeliness or procedural issues raised.
McCoy was represented by attorney Jon Adams. The city was represented by attorney Mike O’Brien.
The state act that created the Talladega Civil Service Board gives very limited authority. They serve in an advisory capacity to the city council on any matters regarding classified employees, and they hear appeals of employee disciplinary measures that either violate the rules and regulations or are arbitrary.
If an employee feels aggrieved after receiving a verbal or written reprimand, a demotion, a suspension or a termination, the law lays out guidelines to follow and a strict timeline. Normally, an employee first appeals the action to their department head, then to the city manager and finally to the board. The law does not make special distinctions in cases in which the aggrieved employee is a department head. In those cases, the board has determined in the past that the appeals in step one and step two are both to the city manager.
If the board does hear an appeal and ends up ruling in the employee’s favor, they have the authority to either reverse or rescind the disciplinary action or order a lesser action. One of the key aspects of Friday’s decision is that the board does not have the authority to overrule administrative actions, including hiring, which is given exclusively to the city manager.
In his complaint, McCoy said that should be appointed permanent police chief, an action that the board agreed they did not have the authority to take.
In his written grievance, McCoy argued that he had held the office of interim police chief for one year and one week when he was informed that he would not be given the job permanently. He was then returned to his previous, permanent rank of captain. In a letter to city manager Seddrick Hill, McCoy said the city’s rules and regulations state that if an employee remains in an interim position for more than one year, that position automatically becomes permanent.
O’Brien argued that McCoy did not follow the proper procedure by not requesting a second hearing before Hill before appealing to the board.
Although the board ultimately did not address the timeliness issue, there were problems here as well. McCoy sited a letter from former Chief Jason Busby dated March 18 announcing that Busby was retiring and that McCoy would be appointed interim, but the letter from former City Manager Kelsey Gallaher formally appointing McCoy to the position was dated March 27. Adams introduced a pay stub showing that McCoy’s salary had increased before the Gallaher letter, but the city responded that the policy is that pay raises given in the middle of a pay period are made retroactive.
The date of the appointment would have been significant because it would have determined whether or not McCoy had been interim for more than a year.
On March 25, Adams told the board that McCoy was informed that he would not be named permanent chief and that he would be returning to the rank of captain. Lt. Jimmy Thompson would take over as interim chief until April 25, when Diane Thomas would take over as permanent chief.
O’Brien argued that, in this case, Thompson would have been McCoy’s department head and the first appeal should have been made with him.
Previously, the board has taken up cases that did not meet the classic definition of a disciplinary action but could be interpreted that way. Adams argued that McCoy’s not being named permanent chief constituted a demotion, but board members Victor Wilson and Rip Williams pointed out that McCoy had been restored to his previous permanent rank, so there was no demotion involved.
Chapman pointed out that the March 25 letter thanked McCoy for applying for the permanent chief’s job and for his service as interim chief, and said the letter lacked the tone and character of a disciplinary action.
Williams made the motion to dismiss McCoy’s complaint, which was seconded by board member Travis Ford.