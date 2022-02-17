Civil Service Board hears employee complaint, agrees with her, but she's not getting $200,000

The Talladega Civil Service Board unanimously found in favor of a retired employee in the city’s revenue office who was escorted out of city hall by police two days before she was scheduled to work her last day.
The city argued that the employee had not been subjected to any disciplinary action and that the board lacked any jurisdiction or any appropriate remedy in the case. To hear the case at all, the board had to decide that even though nothing was placed in her personnel folder, having the employee escorted out of the building constituted a form of “verbal reprimand,” which is one of the forms of discipline that the board can rule on.
The initial complaint demanded a public apology and $200,000 in damages, which the board agreed early on that they had no power to grant.
The employee, Sharon Twymon, had a hearing before four members of the board earlier this month. Board member Travis Ford was out of town. Twymon and one other employee in the revenue department testified on her behalf, according to board attorney Mark Owsley. The city did not call any witnesses, relying on the City Manager Seddrick Hill’s response to the original complaint, Owsley said.
Twymon had worked for the city for 29 years. After receiving a less than stellar performance evaluation late last year, Twymon announced her plans to retire. She would work through the end of the current week, then use accrued vacation time to get her to the end of calendar 2021.
Her supervisor, Revenue Director Sommer Steele, suggested that Twymon go ahead and retire immediately, but Twymon said she had work that needed to be finished first.
On what would have been the day before her last day on the job, Twymon said she was approached by acting police chief John McCoy, who said he had been called by Steele. McCoy said he had been told Twymon was downloading, printing and deleting information of her city computer, and further that today would be her last day on the job. McCoy then ordered her to collect her personal belongings and leave the building, eventually escorting her out in view of other employees and members of the public.
She was also told that she could not enter the building to complete her retirement paperwork several days later and had to fill out the forms in the parking lot. She was never formally accused of any wrongdoing, however.
According to the board’s finding, Twymon “asked to speak with her supervisor, who would not see her, and the city manager. That request was also denied.”
The board’s finding also states that Twymon “informed the acting police chief that she had a bank deposit for the city and asked what to do with it. The chief said he wouldn’t accept it, so Twymon asked him for a moment and placed the deposit into the vault, then informed one of her co-workers where she put it, before leaving the office. That is to say, even while being removed from the office and escorted from the building, without knowing why, Twymon paused to make sure city funds were secured.”
Although the city did not call any witnesses, the documents they presented included a transcript of a conversation between Twymon and Hill where Hill essentially defended having her escorted from the building by police as common practice.
“OK,” Hill said, “if that was believed to happen, it was a safety precaution for the city. Whether you did it, or not did it, it was a safety precaution, just in case that happened. It had been said out of the office that things are being downloaded, and as a safety precaution that took place. That happens in any workplace. If something is said to have happened, then you take the precaution to make sure that that’s not happening. You would rather be on the safe side than on the other side and that is the precaution we took.”
When Twymon protested that being escorted out of the building by the police chief made her look like a criminal, Hill replied. “OK, that, this is not the first time that anyone has been escorted from a building and they’re not considered criminals. They’re, that is, just basically considered protocol when you think something is wrong within the office.
According to the transcript, Hill went on to say having her escorted out was a “precaution of potential sabotage. … If it didn’t happen, that’s fine. We’ve had instances in the city where something that didn’t happen, and if the person was reinstated and paid, I mean those things happen. So we, we, it’s the same thing right now. If you, if you’re saying that you didn’t do these things, then at the end of the day we didn’t take away your pay, we didn’t do anything. … And if anybody else ever comes forward, in any other department, and says they believe something is going (on), the same exact thing would happen. They will be escorted until we find out that nothing is going (on). That’s a precaution in any workplace, and I’ve been in many workplaces.”
By unanimous vote of the board members present, the board authorized Owsley to write an order to deny and overturn the verbal reprimand perceived by the board. A copy of the board’s order is to be placed in Twymon’s personnel file.
The board’s order states that “the discipline administered to Twymon was a result of retaliation by her supervisor, the finance director; that there was no reason to subject (her) to the treatment she received and to remove her from the building in the manner the city chose to utilize; and further, that the city did not follow the proper protocol and procedure in administering the discipline, according to applicable rules and procedure.”
The city does not intend to appeal the board’s ruling to Talladega County Circuit.