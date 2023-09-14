Civil Service Board dismisses policeman’s appeal of suspension

The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to dismiss a Talladega police officer’s appeal of a three-day suspension as having been not filed in a timely manner. Board member Travis Ford was not present, and board member Rip Williams was present but abstained from voting.
According to documents filed with the board, Patrol Officer Mark Hooks was given notice of disciplinary action on May 12 by Police Chief Diane Thomas for “failure to perform his duties with due diligence and taking proper measures to ensure that every element of his job was done correctly” in connection with the incident involving (D’Juantae “Fred”) Dickerson in March of this year. Dickerson was subsequently shot and killed during an altercation at Talladega Downs the same night.
The filings before the board do not detail the exact nature of what Hooks neglected to do in March.
One of the documents does point out, however, that “Although Officer Hooks could not have foreseen that Mr. Dickerson would be killed by gunfire 20 minutes later, performing his duties with due diligence and taking proper measures to ensure that every element of his job was done correctly could have prevented Mr. Dickerson’s presence during the shooting.”
The board never got to address the merits of Hooks’ appeal due to the timeliness issue. The state law governing Civil Service in Talladega as well as the local rules and regulations for city employees set out strict timelines that must be observed for each step of the appeal process.
After being given notice of the pending disciplinary action on May 12, Hooks filed notice of appeal with his department head, Thomas, on May 17. Thomas upheld the suspension in writing May 19, giving Hooks five days to reach the next step in the appeal process.
Hooks said that he did not get Thomas’s decision until until May 21, and the city agreed to give him the benefit of the doubt on the five-day deadline for the next step.
In any case, Hooks filed his appeal with City Manager Seddrick Hill on May 26. Hill, however, was out of town during the end of May and the beginning of June and never issued a response. Hooks said he slipped the appeal under Hill’s office door.
The Civil Service Act says that the clock for the next step in the appeal process, an appeal to the CSB, begins after the manager either upholds the discipline or does not respond. There is no time frame in the law, however, that says when the manager has officially not responded.
The law says the manager has five days to conduct a hearing and review evidence, then has seven days to issue a written decision. “Within five calendar days from the receipt of the city manager’s decision or non-response, the employee shall have the right to appeal to the Civil Service Board,” according to the rules and regulations.
In this case, as the city pointed out, the appeal to the board was not filed until Sept. 1, far beyond the five-day deadline.
Hooks may now appeal to Talladega County Circuit Court if he chooses. He and his attorney, who was present via Zoom call, both said he was not contesting the suspension itself, which had already taken place, but only the three days of pay he had lost.