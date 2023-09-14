 Skip to main content
Civil Service Board dismisses policeman’s appeal of suspension

The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to dismiss a Talladega police officer’s appeal of a three-day suspension as having been not filed in a timely manner. Board member Travis Ford was not present, and board member Rip Williams was present but abstained from voting.

According to documents filed with the board, Patrol Officer Mark Hooks was given notice of disciplinary action on May 12 by Police Chief Diane Thomas for “failure to perform his duties with due diligence and taking proper measures to ensure that every element of his job was done correctly” in connection with the incident involving (D’Juantae “Fred”) Dickerson in March of this year. Dickerson was subsequently shot and killed during an altercation at Talladega Downs the same night.