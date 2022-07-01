Civil Service Board approves pay incentives to be presented to council

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 4-0 Friday morning to approve a set of pay incentives recommended by City Manager Seddrick Hill that will be presented to the council when they meet Thursday evening. Board member Rip Williams was absent from the meeting.
Hill, Human Resources Director Tana Faulkner, Fire Chief Danny Warwick and Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks were also present.
Hill told the board members that Talladega does not offer any pay incentives for employees who seek advanced degrees in their fields or who take on additional training and certifications. It does also sufficiently reward long-term service with the city.
According to the document Hill presented to the board, an employee earning a two-year associates degree in a relevant field would be entitled to a one-step raise. A four-year bachelor’s degree is worth two steps, and a master’s degree is worth three.
Military experience is worth one additional step, as long as employees provide a copy of their discharge paperwork.
A 40-hour certification is worth a one-time, one-step pay increase, and an 80-hour certification is worth a one-time two-step increase.
Employees with relevant outside experience are eligible for one additional step for every two years, or one step for every five years if they have more than 10 years of service.
Only two incentives can be awarded a year, with any additional being rolled over into the next year.
In the fire department, certification as an advanced EMT is worth one step and certification as a firefighter paramedic is worth two.
The employee committee, made up of the city’s department heads, recommended capping incentive pay at step seven.
Although Hill is set to present the ordinance to the council next week, it will not be implemented immediately.
“It will be part of the budget discussion for the next fiscal year,” he said.
Once implemented, however, the incentives will be available retroactively to employees who have already earned their degrees or certifications.
“This is something we’ve been working on for several years,” Warwick said. "It’s something that we need to be able to compete with other cities.”
Hill added the changes were necessary “to be able to recruit competitively, and to retain staff. If someone comes in with a degree and 10 years experience and we can only offer $10 an hour, we’re not going to be able to hire him.”
The board did recommend two changes to the proposed ordinance, specifically making provisions for an employee who has earned a degree but also has disciplinary issues and adding language that makes giving false information on degrees or certifications an offense punishable by termination.
By state law, any change that affects city employees must be presented to the Board and the Employee Committee before the council votes on it, although neither the board nor the committee has the authority to overrule a proposed change.
The changes had already been presented to the committee, who had recommended some changes. The board asked for copies of the committee's minutes to make sure protocol was being followed.
The board will hold another called meeting on Monday, July 11 to take up three other proposals that Hill presented too soon for the board members to seriously consider.
Those ordinances include the creation of a job description for assistant police chief, a staffing ordinance that allows jobs to be posted internally and a requirement that staff sign non-disclosure agreements with the city.
“There has been a problem with private information getting to the public, and even to members of the council,” Hill said. “I think these are pretty standard for most businesses nowadays.”
The July 11 meeting will also be open to the public.