Civil Service Board approves a position for an assistant police chief

TALLADEGA — Although most of Monday’s called meeting of the Talladega Civil Service Board revolved around the (ultimately withdrawn) requirement of non-disclosure agreements for city employees, the board also took up two other proposed ordinances, one creating the office of assistant police chief and the other allowing department heads to advertise vacancies within their departments only.
Both were eventually approved, although neither vote was unanimous.
Police Chief Dian Thomas served as assistant chief in Prattville before she was hired in Talladega earlier this year.
She told the board that the chief would be largely responsible for administrative issues and would be the public face of the department, while the assistant chief would generally run day-to-day operations.
The position “is needed,” Thomas said. “It's in line with what has already been approved in the fire department. Right now, I’m overwhelmed, and I don’t want to have to put anything else on my captains.”
Board members Travis Ford and Rip Williams, who both served as councilmen in the past, both questioned how the position would be paid for and why it was necessary.
“I don’t understand why this is coming up now,” Ford said.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick said the nature of the job had changed, and was largely too big for one person to handle alone.
Board chairman Will Twymon said he had financial concerns, but City Manager Seddrick Hill assured him that he would not be bringing the position forward if he had not already considered the financial ramifications.
Board member Victor Wilson said he was in favor of anything that reduced crime in the city.
Williams said he was still concerned about the city’s lack of financial information.
Thomas said her job in the city involved reaching out to the community.
“There was not a lot of crime in Prattville, but part of my job there was to bring the community together," Thomas said. "You need strong community relations for the success of the department. I’ve been out in the community, but it's overwhelming. I’ve got a lot on my plate now.”
The descriptions were approved, with Ford and Williams voting no.
The other change approved Monday deals with the posting of job vacancies. The current law says that a vacancy must be advertised. Applicants are then tested, and the top five test scores are put in a register, to be interviewed by the department head and the city manager. This arrangement assures that members of the public are allowed to apply for city jobs, but it can also sometimes prevent a department head from recommending a veteran employee for a promotion.
The new ordinance, if approved, would allow a department head to post a position only in their department for two weeks. If there are no qualified candidates after two weeks, only then would the position be publicly advertised.
According to Human Resources Director Tana Faulkner, the city only tests applicants who meet the minimum qualifications. She also said that five applicants are not needed to create a register, that if there are fewer than five qualified applicants, they will all be interviewed.
Board attorney Mark Owsley said his only concern was whether or not the new ordinance would pass muster with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, adding that he did not know whether or not it would.
WIlson said he had concerns about unqualified people being promoted without allowing members of the public to test, and alleged that similar situations had been abused in the past. He ultimately voted against recommending that the council approve the ordinance.
The board’s recommendations to the council are exactly that. They lack the authority to block legislation from going forward.
The council will likely take up both of these ordinances at their next meeting July 18.