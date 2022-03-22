Civil Service Board agrees to combine two positions in Water, Sewer Department

The Talladega Civil Service Board agreed to sign off on merging two positions in the Water and Sewer Department, but also raised some concerns during a called meeting last week.
According to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, she wants to combine the positions of billing clerk and office manager. The latter position was created in 2017, but has never been filled. The billing clerk position is paid at grade 5, the manager position is grade 8, and the combined position would be a grade 9. Once the new position is approved, the two older positions would be deleted, which addressed the first major concern raised by the board.
City Manager Seddrick Hill told the board that the combination stemmed from the Water Department’s desire to hold onto a veteran employee who was recently offered a better paying position elsewhere. The board’s other major concern dealt with the advertising requirement for the position once it is approved.
Fuller said she would like to give the position to the employee that the city was trying to keep, but if required to, would advertise the position internally.
Fuller said she would only want to give the job to someone who was already familiar with the billing system and would know how the office works.
According to Board Attorney Mark Owsley, the state law allows for internal advertising to encourage promotion and upward mobility, but also seems to require public advertisement.
Hill said that the city will likely be conducting a study in the near future that will resolve this issue, and would also allow employees to be compensated for degrees, certificates and cost of living increases, especially for employees who have already topped out in their positions.
The board must be consulted regarding any changes in any law or regulation impacting employees, but they do not have the authority to override the city.
In their letter to the city saying they approved the combination, the board emphasized that the old two positions must be abolished and asked for a clarification on the advertising policy.
The board’s next meeting is May 11.