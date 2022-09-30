Civil Service approves two new job descriptions

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Civil Service Board reviewed and signed off on two new job descriptions during a called meeting Friday morning. The descriptions will now go to the City Council for final approval.
The two positions are fire marshal/inspector and Main Street Executive Director.
The fire position is a pay grade 9, with a starting salary of $22.28 an hour or $46,342 a year, topping out at $34.35 an hour or $71,488 a year after 15 years.
The Main Street director will be the equivalent of a grade 10, step 3 employee, starting at $55,000 a year. According to City Human Resources Director Tana Faulkner, the city has already secured outside grant funding to cover the first two years of the Main Street director’s salary, and is currently looking for funding opportunities after that. Although he will be directly under the supervision of the city manager, the Main Street director will also work with a board of directors to be appointed.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick said that the fire marshal position had previously been part of the job description for the deputy chief. But recently, he said, the deputy chief has spent the majority of his time handling inspections, leaving not enough time for investigations and fire prevention programs. The new description makes fire marshal and prevention specialist a full-time, stand alone position.
Faulkner said that the funding for this position was included in the 2021 budget and has already been included in the new budget for the fiscal year beginning next week.
Warwick said he is hoping to fill the position as soon as possible. The position will be advertised internally first, in the hopes of promoting a current employee.
The Civil Service Board is required to review any changes impacting city employees before the council approves them, but they do not have veto power, and a no vote would not prevent the council from approving the change anyway.
The two changes submitted Friday were approved by the board, however, with no controversy.
The next regular board meeting is Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m.