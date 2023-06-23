City welcomes high school interns to career prep program

The city of Talladega recently welcomed 16 new high school interns via its CareerLIFE partnership. Interns work in various city offices, learn how local government functions, and conduct a community service project. They have many opportunities to interact with diverse community leaders during the internship. Recently, they honed their networking skills during a gathering with city employees.
The partnership helps cultivate success in students and retain local talent.
“Our interns are gaining valuable skills that will serve them well in college and in the workplace,” said City Manager Seddrick Hilll. “Over 30 new businesses have opened in Talladega in the past year. In order to thrive, it is essential that businesses secure employees who know how to conduct themselves in the workplace. Through our internship program, the city is expanding the pool of talented prospective employees who can help grow local businesses.
“The city is applying for workplace development grants and establishing partnerships in order to strengthen our workforce, enhance the overall quality of life in our community and continue restoring pride in Talladega,” he added.
The CareerLIFE program was founded by Calvin Littlejohn and Andre Lee. With offices in Birmingham and Nashville, according to its Facebook page, the CareerLIFE program prepares students through a learn-by-doing approach for careers in city government that will benefit society. The city began a partnership with CareerLIFE last year to help cultivate success in students and retain local talent.
This year’s class includes Takiyah Keith-Whitfield, Austin Coleman, Jordan Barclay, Trevor Dyer, Nyla Smith, Cortaeja Stamps, Torry Twyman, Justasia Woodruff, Zoey Embry, Messiah Shelborn, Landon Baird, Malaysia Kennedy, Jaylon Cunningham, Justin Wilson, Christiana Dunn and Jamya Chatman. Of the 16, several interns are 2023 graduates who plan to attend college in the fall.