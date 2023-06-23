 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City welcomes high school interns to career prep program

City welcomes high school interns to career prep program

Community Appearance Director Derrick Pointer, Human Resources Director Tannah Falkner, Thai Fowell, Internship Coordinator Nikki Baker, Takiyah Keith-Whitfield, Austin Coleman, Jordan Barclay, Trevor Dyer, Nyla Smith, Cortaeja Stamps, Torry Twyman, Public Works Director Karen Phillips, Justasia Woodruff, CareerLIFE Director Prentiss Sumerall, Zoey Embry, Messiah Shelborn, Landon Baird, Malaysia Kennedy, Purchasing Director Renae Blackburn, Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, CareerLIFE Co-founder Calvin Littlejohn, Main Street Executive Director Cathy Roehrig and CareerLIFE Co-founder Andre Lee. 

The city of Talladega recently welcomed 16 new high school interns via its CareerLIFE partnership. Interns work in various city offices, learn how local government functions, and conduct a community service project. They have many opportunities to interact with diverse community leaders during the internship. Recently, they honed their networking skills during a gathering with city employees. 

The partnership helps cultivate success in students and retain local talent.