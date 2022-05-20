City takes time to recognize Talladega College interns, as they wrap up their service

The first group of Talladega College interns to go to work for the city of Talladega through the CareerLIFE program were recognized and thanked for their service during a reception at Heritage Hall earlier this week.
The program seeks to cultivate success in students and retain local talent via internships, co-ops and workforce development, according to a release from the city. Participants gained work experience, networked, developed job skills, made connections and left feeling better prepared for the workforce. They also picked up additional skills relating to goal setting, interview readiness, career exploration and time management through CareerLIFE training sessions.
“CareerLIFE has given me my first opportunity to gain professional experience in the working world,” intern Thai Fowell said. “As a child, I always dreamt of being a firefighter, and, lucky enough, I was given the opportunity to work with the Talladega Fire Department. This internship helped me earn hands-on training with the fire department in areas such as conducting inspections, catching hydrants and spraying water from the trucks. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to live my dream through CareerLIFE and the fire department.”
Program coordinator Nikki Baker encouraged the students, saying, “You have been primed for leadership. Now, as you may feel you have been thrown into the fires of your careers, you are ready. Continue to ask why questions, study on your own to build value and practice taking initiative. From here, your careers and your lives will not offer many baby steps.”
Baker, City Manager Seddrick Hill and CareerLife co-founders Calvin Littlejohn and Andre Lee then presented plaques to all of the interns.
The city’s next group of interns will come from Talladega High School over the summer.
Other partners in the program include Central Alabama Community College, Alabama Power and Talladega Castings.