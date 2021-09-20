City superintendent to 'devious licks' challengers: don't do the crime if you can't do the time

Students in Talladega City Schools are being warned against participating in a Tik-Tok challenge known as “devious licks,” according to a statement issued last week by Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee.
“The motivation is to either damage school property or steal items and post the footage online to gain Tik-Tok notoriety,” Lee said. “We are seeing this disturbing and inappropriate trend take place across the nation, as well as in our state. … We will not tolerate these actions and the complete disregard for student safety and a clean learning environment.”
And students participating in this particular challenge will face consequences.
“Vandalism, stealing and acts of a disorderly nature are all against the Code of Student Conduct and can also be illegal in many situations," he said. "Please note that our administrators will work tirelessly to identify any students associated with posted videos. That includes, but is not limited to, those observing, as well as those actively participating and posting.”
Similar releases have gone out to students in several different schools systems across the state. Although no students in the Talladega City System appear to have participated in the challenge, significant damage has been done to schools in Decatur, and a high school student in Robertsdale has been arrested for stealing a fire extinguisher, according to various media accounts.