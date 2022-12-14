 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

City school money chief resigns

Lesley Poe will stay at her post through February

Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe is shown in March, 2022. In December she announced her resignation from the post, taking effect in two months.

 

TALLADEGA — The City Board of Education voted to accept Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe’s resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Poe said the Autauga County Board of Education had voted in November to enter into negotiations with her and approved a contract this month. She will continue to work in Talladega through the end of February.