City school money chief resigns

TALLADEGA — The City Board of Education voted to accept Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe’s resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Poe said the Autauga County Board of Education had voted in November to enter into negotiations with her and approved a contract this month. She will continue to work in Talladega through the end of February.
“I have given this much consideration,” she wrote. “This system has been very good to me. I thoroughly enjoy working with (Superintendent) Dr. (Quentin) Lee and his vision for the system will be what continues its success. This is not a decision made due to anything related to the system. This is a personal decision that I feel is best for me.”
Poe was hired by the city system in the summer of 2018. Prior to that, she had spent four years as CSFO for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. Before that, she held the same position in the Calhoun County School System and worked for the state Examiners of Public Accounts.
She succeeded Arthur Watts in the CSFO position in Talladega when Watts took a job with the state Department of Education. Watts was the sixth CSFO hired by the city system in a period of less than two years, and stayed in the position for about a year and a half.
When Poe’s resignation came up on Tuesday’s agenda, it appeared for a moment that none of the board members present would move to accept it. Board member Allison Edwards eventually made the motion — “reluctantly.”
“I’ll miss you. You’ve been a good CSFO, especially when I had a lot of questions as a new board member. You answered all my questions and helped me understand all the different types of funding, all the different categories. We’ll all miss you,” Edwards said.
Board member Jake Montgomery seconded the motion, adding that he had known Poe since he had been a trustee at AIDB and Poe worked for the state auditors.
“She was always detailed but persistent, and she was that way with us, too. We’ll definitely miss you, but we all wish you the best,” Montgomery said.
Board chairman Chuck Roberts said he agreed with Montgomery and Edwards. (Board members James Braswell and Sandra Beavers were not present.)
“I’ve seen this board work through a lot of things, and come out a different board,” Poe said. “I came here recognizing some of the challenges ahead, but I knew we could meet those challenges and appreciate the opportunity to work with you. It’s been a blessing to work with the two superintendents since I’ve been here, and I wish I could put Dr. Lee in my pocket and take him with me. I feel very fortunate that we have such a collaborative relationship, because I know that’s not always the case. I can’t thank you all enough.”
She also thanked all of the central office staff.
“They’ve been wonderful,” Poe said, “and we all work together very well, particularly the people in technology and federal programs. As a financial officer, that’s where a lot of the money comes from, so you want to make friends with them. We work together, we cut up together and there is always a sense of camaraderie. I’ll really miss that, too.”
The offices of superintendent and CSFO are the only positions that are hired directly by the board. Montgomery asked that the vacancy be posted as soon as possible to get it filled as soon as possible. Lee said it would go up Wednesday.
Also Tuesday, the board:
— Approved a bid from Forrestwood Farms for milk products.
— Approved a bid for refurbished computers and laptops from the only company that responded.
— Approved a quote from Bus Worx for five new buses.
— Hired Valencia Cantrell to replace Kelly Heath as special education teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High School; Marshall Deavers to replace LaShawn Stamps as bus driver; Deavers is also a certified teacher; and Connie Gaither to replace Phyllis Brown as CHild Nutrition Program worker at Houston Elementary.
— Transferred Heath to self-contained special education teacher.
— Approved a leave of absence for Ashley Jackson, instructional aide at Salter Elementary School.
— Heard Lee report that the Talladega High School Band concert had been a success.
— Heard Lee report that players from the Talladega College men’s basketball team had come to read to elementary school children.
— Announced the Men That Read Challenge would be taking place Wednesday morning.