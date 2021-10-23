City says E-Recycle Day produces more than 8,000 pounds of unwanted electrical items

Talladega’s most recent E-Recycle Day appears to have broken some records.
According to a release from the city, a steady stream of residents dropped off more than 8,000 pounds of electronic items, including computers, televisions, hard drives, power supplies, phones, printers, battery backups, Christmas lights, DVD players, extension cords and microwaves. The event was held in the Piggly-Wiggly parking lot on Battle Street, and there was so much stuff that many of the items dropped off would not fit into the Protec Recycling truck. According to the release, Public Works employees picked up the additional items and delivered them to Protec.
“I have been with the city since 2013, and this was the most successful E-Recycle Day event ever," City Clerk Joanna Medlin said. "The amount of unwanted electronics collected was over twice as much we normally collect.”
Added city manager Seddrick Hill: “We are focused on providing Talladegans with a new level of service. Every Saturday during the month of October, residents may drop off old furniture and other unwanted items the Old Wehadkee Yarn Mill, next to Piggly-Wiggly.”
He added, “In addition to helping residents declutter their homes, we are working hard to improve our neighborhoods. Many city employees have been literally working overtime to clean alleys, curbs and gutters, clear ditches, cut grass, power wash streets and beautify parks.”