City’s 4th to be celebrated on 4th

The city of Talladega will celebrate America’s Independence on Tuesday, July 4, with a full slate of activities at Veterans Park.

The fun begins at 6 p.m., with food trucks, local vendors, ice cream, hot dogs, boiled peanuts, lemonade and shaved ice, capped off with a fireworks display starting after dark.

