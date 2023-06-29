City’s 4th to be celebrated on 4th

The city of Talladega will celebrate America’s Independence on Tuesday, July 4, with a full slate of activities at Veterans Park.
The fun begins at 6 p.m., with food trucks, local vendors, ice cream, hot dogs, boiled peanuts, lemonade and shaved ice, capped off with a fireworks display starting after dark.
“No outside sparklers, pop-its or other fireworks are allowed in the park, but you won’t need them because the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an unforgettable show,” city public information officer Mary Sood said.
July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year. Sood said the city will observe Independence Day on the actual day rather than holding the celebration over a weekend.