City reps, Superspeedway president take in Birmingham Civil Rights Institute exhibit

Representatives of the city of Talladega and Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton visited the “Race To Freedom” exhibit at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Friday, after the closing ceremonies of the World Games.
“Race To Freedom: African Americans In Sports & The Marathon For Progress” was designed to bring into focus the powerful symbol of the wide-ranging challenges and triumphs in the nation’s history of race and racism, according to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood. “The BCRI hosted the exhibit in conjunction with the World Games (to) encourage visitors to consider the intersection of racism and sports and sports as conduit for progress.”