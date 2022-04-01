City recognizes Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and as they have in most previous years, the staff of Palmer Place and the Talladega County Department of Human Resources put out blue plastic pinwheels Friday on the courthouse lawn, one for every case of child abuse reported during the previous year.
This year, they were joined by public officials, business leaders, representatives of SAFE and FIRST Family Services, college students from Troy and Jacksonville State universities and law enforcement personnel from the entire area in dedicating the pinwheels.
According to DHR Director and Palmer Place Board Member Nicole Parker, in fiscal 2020, there were 535 reports of child abuse in Talladega County, involving 648 children. The following year, the number climbed to 497 reports involving 809 children.
In fiscal 2022, which is only half over, there have already been 260 reports involving 344 children.
All reports of child abuse are investigated by DHR within five days, she said. These investigations frequently involve having to track down the victims. If an investigation finds credible allegations, the case is referred to local law enforcement, Palmer Place and the Talladega County District Attorney's Office.
Parker also said that the groups assembled Friday morning were there not only to investigate cases of child abuse after they happen but also to work with families in need to help them break cycles of abuse or to avoid falling into those cycles in the first place.
The first of April also traditionally kicks off fundraising season for Palmer Place, which conducts forensic interviews with victims of abuse and children who are witnesses to violent crimes, do court preparation and provide free counseling afterward for as long as it is needed. With a full-time staff of two.
The organization's state appropriation has been steadily declining, so funds raised in the community are increasingly important to carrying out their core missions.
According to Palmer Place Director Nancy Green, there is not a new tee-shirt design for this year, but they are selling bags with “Children Are Our Future — Care for Them Today” printed on them for $5 each.
They are also selling tickets for $10 each for a chance to win a Yeti cooler donated by Griffin Laser Engraving and a package of accessories.
The bags and tickets are both available at Palmer Place on South Court Street.
Palmer Place is a United Way organization.